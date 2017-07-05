Wednesday Funny: Tyrone and his new taser

Someone should tell Tyrone about conductivity.
H/t John Molloy
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Someone should tell Tyrone about conductivity.
H/t John Molloy
~Eowyn
|Dr. Eowyn on Just How Profoundly Have We Be…
|octavpelin on Adolf Hitler was demonically…
|Lana on Adolf Hitler was demonically…
|DCG on Happy Fourth of July! The Grea…
|filia.aurea on Happy Fourth of July! The Grea…
|lophatt on Debauched Oxford University st…
|Lana on Debauched Oxford University st…
|Lana on Debauched Oxford University st…
|Jurist on Debauched Oxford University st…
|lophatt on The Hollyweird Agenda: Netflix…
|lophatt on Adolf Hitler was demonically…
|Maryaha on Remembering that first Fourth…
|lophatt on Debauched Oxford University st…
|lophatt on Just How Profoundly Have We Be…
|weezy on Debauched Oxford University st…