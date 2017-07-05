Newborn baby may be registered as ‘gender unknown’ because its “mum” insists only the tot can decide what sex it wants to be

Just because one parent is confused about its upbringing doesn’t give them the right to transfer that chaos to their child.
Insanity.
Via The Sun: Canadian Kori Doty, who has a moustache and claims to be neither male or female, has been fighting to keep Searyl Atli’s gender off government records since giving birth last November.
Doty, who prefers to be referred to as “they” rather than “he” or “she”, told CBC they are “raising Searyl in such a way that until they have the sense of self and command of vocabulary to tell me who they are.”
They added: “I’m recognising them as a baby and trying to give them all the love and support to be the most whole person that they can be outside of the restrictions that come with the boy box and the girl box.”
Doty is trying to get British Columbia to issue the child with a birth certificate which does not have a gender marker. But while the Canadian province has sent the baby health cards with an “undetermined” gender, authorities have refused to issue the certificate. Doty’s lawyer says BC only issues birth documents which have a male or female designation.
And while another Canadian province, Ontario, says it is reviewing its policies to include non-binary genders, critics claim such children could be become a target for bullies or discrimination.
The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal is helping Doty fight to get all government documents to accommodate non-gendered people.
Doty said: “When I was born, doctors looked at my genitals and made assumptions about who I would be, and those assignments followed me and followed my identification throughout my life. Those assumptions were incorrect, and I ended up having to do a lot of adjustments since then.”
h/t Drudge
DCG
A “mum” with a moustache and beard!
If the British Columbian government is sane, it would have its child protective service remove the poor child from Kori Doty and prosecute her/him/it for child abuse.
There was a time when people, like this, were locked up for fear of their safety or that of others. This is insane.
The BC Hospital should not acquiesce to “its” demands and label the child according to the biological “equipment” it came with.
Sadly, though, the turd-polisher-in-charge will submit to the insanity. NUTS!
This degenerate should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, although I know “it” won’t. But, on the other hand, some of this is women’s fault—sometimes. I can’t tell you how many grandmothers I had in my cab, talking to their pregnant daughters, telling them, “I hope the boy is gay!” or, “I hope he [the baby] turns out to be gay.” Believe it or not, this is a growing trend here in New York (at least in parts of Manhattan). I am serious. I am not kidding.
But, by the same token, I have noticed how the personality of one leader can “trickle down” to the street level and affect the public at large. It’s not that difficult to detect. When Jimmy Carter was President, an atmosphere of inferiority and self-doubt flowed through the streets and public discourse. The Reagan Presidency largely cured that and made it disappear.
Here in New York, when Guiliani was Mayor, people at first were defensive and pensive, wondering who would be given a hard time next. Odd thing about Guiliani: He went down each department or area to clean up. He came to the food vendors. People rebelled. Then Guiliani did something he never did before: He actually listened and backed down! People came to admire him and give him a high-five on the street.
Things were different with Bloomberg: His tin ear and imperious attitude pissed people off, quite frankly, although many thought he did a good job. (I am not of that crowd, but Bloomberg’s attitude was superior, elitist and annoying as hell: Tire irons and baseball bats came to mind.)
So what we have here is the latest gender-bender. I get it. Oh I get it. Boy George was sort of amusing, some 35 years ago. He had some good tunes. But he was the conditioner, the introducer of this filth—and we didn’t know it! So here we have this gender-bending degenerate—and Justin Trudeau did not invent him. Nor did Trudeau turn him loose. But I have listened to Trudeau. I’ve watched videos of him. Yes, he’s the regular garden-variety left-wing kook. But he’s no Bill Ayers: Bill Ayers is the loyal lieutenant, the Judas Goat administrator, who dispatches the leaders of the goon squads. Justin Trudeau is not the “loyal lieutenant”: He’s the window dressing. He’s the “comedy of manners” Judas Goat who’s like the movie theater usher: He doesn’t determine the trend. Rather, he is the showman who tells the people what direction they’re going to be going in—and all the sheep follow him because they don’t know what else to do.
Justin Trudeau is doing what he is being told to do; He says what he is told to say. The oath to the Queen is no different from the one his father and other Prime Ministers have taken. Yet his personality is trickling down.
And this is what this window dressing Judas Goat is doing: Justin Trudeau is priming the public up there in Canada for INSTITUTIONALIZED MENTAL ILLNESS. As Albert Pike would say, “Marvel Not!” Justin Trudeau is mentally ill. He does not handle himself well—you can see he is a beta male. Hell! He’s a delta male! He is the product of some psycho-sexual conflict, and he lacks confidence, and he is NOT his own man, like Reagan, Trump or even Jimmy Carter: You can tell he speaks the lines someone else is giving him.
This is not why he is mentally ill. This is why he is evil. And this is why he will, given enough time, go off the rails.
But enough about Stephen Colbert’s clone! Let’s look at how he is burning down Canada. This gender pronoun crap is being WEAPONIZED: Laws are being passed that will make this a protected class of degenerates. This is really an institutionalized attack on Christianity and the family. We’re seeing it trickle down already. And in another ten years it will trickle down south to America.
We’re seeing this in American entertainment now. Just as Boy George primed us for what would happen, rappers like Beyonce and Jay-Z are priming us for the Illuminati-flavored Satanism that will take root in another ten to 20 years.
Kori Doty is just the latest Coney Island freak show meant to make our blood boil. But I look beyond him (as much as I would love to get the tire iron out). Justin Trudeau rolled this evil freak out onto the cultural catwalk. This is the engine of Cultural Marxism.
They can both GO. TO. HELL!!!
Amen, Steven!!! It’s disgusting…..But I want to see ten-20 years from now more positively! It’s so tempting to give up…that’s Their agenda! You and many more Sane people will prevail….call it dreaming, but I’m not about to let evil win! We are in a battle for good over evil! Don’t give in to their pressures. Keep your heart open and Not angry or closed… hard as that is!
Sickening.
“have the sense of self”
what a contradiction!…that poor baby will grow up utterly confused
Making “her”self feel better by inflicting said confusion on the child as well…
