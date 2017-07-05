Are You Guilty Of Whiteness?

If you are White, Asian, Latino, or Not-Black-Enough (like Ben Carson), this professor says you are guilty.
What consequences will society suffer from colleges indoctrinating students into race hatred? This is America, but it may soon look like South Africa, where “whites” are hunted down for perceived offenses.
https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/34091/
THE COLLEGE FIX: RACIAL ISSUES WHITE PRIVILEGE
Professor teaches students about ‘the problem that is whiteness’
NATHAN RUBBELKE – JULY 5, 2017
Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series of articles reporting on ‘Where Do We Go From Here: Creating An Intersectional Vision for Radical Social Change,’ a diversity conference held June 13-16 at Fairfield University
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Serious explorations into race should focus on the problem of whiteness and be grounded in the claim that it’s a hegemonic “power apparatus,” a Fairfield University professor suggested at a recent conference aimed at pushing “radical social change” in higher education.
“So more and more, the courses that I teach on race have become courses in which I expect my students to engage in the hegemonic power of whiteness,” said Sealey, who’s taught courses such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Critical Race Theory…”
…Sealey’s comments were based in the book “Black Bodies, White Gazes: The Continuing Significance of Race” by Emory University philosopher George Yancy.
Discussing Yancy’s work, the professor said she’s moved by his premise that “any inquiry into the experience of blackness must include some genealogy or some history of the white gaze.” Taking the thesis seriously, Sealey said, means “to acknowledge that any critical investigation of race should devote some time to the problem that is whiteness.”
Some take-aways from this article:
- Whiteness means a specific power apparatus that exists at the expense of the disempowerment of black people.
- To be white in the U.S. is to be a perpetuator of the power apparatus unless one actively and consistently resists.
- It is possible, perhaps necessary, to acknowledge one’s personal implications in the white power apparatus.
Are you honkies and oreos feeling guilty enough?
Not enough for these professors.
“I AM GUILTY”. Whites to whites, Blacks to blacks, Chinese to chinese, I believe mixing is only when baking a cake.
pushing this false narrative keeps the paycheck coming for those in “higher education”…
This is b.s..
But it’s not “racist” when Leftists and/or their currently favored groups do it or something…
One big and very important difference between white Americans and white South Africans is the US Constitution and the 2nd Amendment. Lock and load and be prepared to defend yourself.
