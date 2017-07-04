Happy Fourth of July! The Greatest Play in Baseball

An oldie but goodie. One of the best plays EVER.
Read about Rick Monday saving the U.S. flag here.
DCG
My Papa(+) said: “You’ll be back in a couple of weeks… when it is all over”. I never looked back and never went back. Fifty-five years ago I stepped out onto the tarmac. I was a young woman, little did I know, somehow it looked different, the air, the sky, the people rushing us to Immigration. The old passport has the stamp that reads “PAROLE INDEFINITELY”. I was free but didn’t realize the real meaning of FREEDOM. So much has happened and so much that I’ve seen. My parents long gone, today all is familiar, the air, the sky, people smiling, rushing, and FREEDOM ringing louder and clearer. I didn’t know how much I could love a country that has given me so much -I owe it all to you -Happy birthday America, God Bless You, my home sweet home.
I didn’t know LA recognized the U.S.A. or it’s flag.
I guess he did good. Better than standing around in a stupor like just about everyone else.
But why didn’t these commies get whacked on the spot?
Pour lighter fluid on them and light up.
Was it time for a beer commercial?
In 1976 Los Angeles was, for the most part, still America. We were only 10 years past the Jacob Javitz euphoria of the 1965 immigration act when he gleeful stated that the ‘floodgates’ had been opened.
Thanks Dr. E. I had no idea this had happened. I’d never heard of it. I’ll share it.
Hokey-Smoke! DCG, you rock hard!
What a fantastic idea for a 4th O’ July post! Baseball — America’s pastime — and saving Old Glory on the Green Fields of Summer. A very imaginative combination on your part.
I’m planning to post a couple of patriotic Country music songs on one of my three blogs this morning (as soon as this coffee kicks in). But now — thanks to your inspiration — I am also going to include this same video, and naturally I will credit the idea to you and link back to this post.
Great work! Thanks!! Have a Happy Kicking-British-Butt Day. Enjoy it but stay safe to rock hard another day.
~ D-FensDogG
‘Loyal American Underground’
[Link:) Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
