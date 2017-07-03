Why Trump won: Obama urges world to stand against ‘aggressive nationalism’

Because that “tolerance” for multiculturalism has worked out so well for the UK. Man, I do not miss this guy in the White House.
From The Guardian: Barack Obama has called on the world to stand up for tolerance, moderation and respect for others – warning that sectarian politics could lead to chaos and violence.
The former US president said some countries had adopted “an aggressive kind of nationalism” and “increased resentment of minority groups”, in a speech in Indonesia on Saturday that could be seen as a commentary on the US as well as Indonesia.
“It’s been clear for a while that the world is at a crossroads. At an inflection point,” Obama said, telling a Jakarta crowd stories of how much the capital had improved since he lived there as a child.
But he said that increased prosperity had been accompanied by new global problems, adding that as the world confronts issues ranging from inequality to terrorism, some countries – both developed and less developed – had adopted a more aggressive and isolationist stance.
“If we don’t stand up for tolerance and moderation and respect for others, if we begin to doubt ourselves and all that we have accomplished, then much of the progress that we have made will not continue,” he said.
“What we will see is more and more people arguing against democracy, we will see more and more people who are looking to restrict freedom of the press, and we’ll see more intolerance, more tribal divisions, more ethnic divisions, and religious divisions and more violence.”
DCG
How did this guy get nominated?
How did this guy get elected?
Who cares what he says?
Of all our x-presidents Obama and Carter are the only ones to keep running their mouths trying to ruin the new President and our GREAT Country!
Actually, Barry Soetoro Hussein Obama, the problem with America, Canada, and Europe is that they are not aggressive enough in their nationalism — a word that’s defined as a feeling of solidarity with and concern for the wellbeing of one’s people.
Exactly! When I saw this article’s title, the first thing I thought was “Obama: the trouble with this world is too much patriotism”
Dr. E.: Amen. How can one be too Patriotic?
That just goes to show that to people like Obama (and other globalists), Americans are not really his people, nor is America his nation.
Hee hee…Obozo looks like crazy Bernie Sanders in that photo!
Obama, ever the soulless sublime liar. He puts them all to shame.
What a hypocrite! Obama takes time out from headhunting seminars in Java to attack a true patriot? It was Obama’s aggression that destroyed Libya, Syria, created ISIS, and launched false flag and real terror across America from our elementary schools to the streets of Ferguson. Another baby-blood drinking and raping, cannabalizing, Satan worshiping psychopath! Obama, the Fake President: fake name, fake wife, fake children, fake birth certificate, fake Social Security number, fake Russian reset, fake climate change… The list is almost endless. Need I say more?
What a spewer of generalities so far from the truth of reality that it would challenge NASA to reach its source. More gas than the Hindenburg.
Well said!
Doesn’t anybody have an apple so we can stuff it in Chieftain Mustafa Obama’s mouth? Can’t keep his mouth shut , hey hop on a camel with your clan go on a pilgrimage in the dessert and pray, pray, GET OVER IT, “man” your time is over, passé, GONE, got it??? ADIOS, hasta la vista, baby.
Never before has someone said so many words, in such a short space, with so little meaning.
What a master of deceit.
