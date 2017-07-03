This is how to change the subject…

Donald Trump won the election by being a fighter

President Trump Body Slams CNN In Shock Video

Last night, after an afternoon of being body slammed by big waves at our favorite beach…

…I turned on the TV. For some reason it was on enemy news (CNN). The screen came up with six squares holding six journalist’s faces. They were speaking rapidly, in high pitched (for men) whiney tones, clearly distressed. It looked like the opening screen for The Brady Bunch, but all the beloved faces were replaced by nasty, self-important girly men.

I had no idea what this was about, and went out to the deck to enjoy the late afternoon light and color with Mrs. Dust. It wasn’t until an hour later that we stumbled onto the reason for all the feathers in the air on CNN.

Admittedly, this post is completely gratuitous. But I don’t mind. After being assaulted for months now by one “star” after another ideating on the subject of assassinating our president, we can be allowed to get a chuckle out of President Trump morphing into a luchador and body slamming CNN.

Rock on Mr. President,

Rock on.

♞

Advertisements