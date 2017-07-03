This is how to change the subject…

Donald Trump won the election by being a fighter

President Trump Body Slams CNN In Shock Video

Last night, after an afternoon of being body slammed by big waves at our favorite beach…

…I turned on the TV. For some reason it was on enemy news (CNN). The screen came up with six squares holding six journalist’s faces. They were speaking rapidly, in high pitched (for men) whiney tones, clearly distressed. It looked like the opening screen for The Brady Bunch, but all the beloved faces were replaced by nasty, self-important girly men.

I had no idea what this was about, and went out to the deck to enjoy the late afternoon light and color with Mrs. Dust. It wasn’t until an hour later that we stumbled onto the reason for all the feathers in the air on CNN.

Admittedly, this post is completely gratuitous. But I don’t mind. After being assaulted for months now by one “star” after another ideating on the subject of assassinating our president, we can be allowed to get a chuckle out of President Trump morphing into a luchador and body slamming CNN.

Rock on Mr. President,
Rock on.

 

10 responses to “This is how to change the subject…

  1. Maryaha | July 3, 2017 at 6:59 am | Reply

    Yep, all those girly men must have had a knot in their Victoria’s Secret panties.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Tony | July 3, 2017 at 6:59 am | Reply

    Isn’t it rich that the left wing propaganda/media are crying that this video is promoting violence! AFter all of the violence that they promoted against Trump and his supporters the hypocrisy is sickening.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | July 3, 2017 at 7:01 am | Reply

    Democrats are now whining that Trump’s body-slam video is an assault on and encourages assaults on journalists. They must mean this?

    Liked by 4 people

  4. Alma | July 3, 2017 at 7:50 am | Reply

    My man, my hero, MY PRESIDENTE! Honorable President Trump, DONT STOP THE TWEETING. the best weapon created that can reach very, very far without speaking a word. You are the “envy” of many. Loud and clear, We love you PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  6. traildustfotm | July 3, 2017 at 8:13 am | Reply

    Viva El Hefe, Presidente Trump! Lets get ready to rumble!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. William Brandon Shanley | July 3, 2017 at 8:25 am | Reply

    Right on, Traildustfotm!

    On Jul 3, 2017 9:47 AM, “Fellowship of the Minds” wrote:

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Alma | July 3, 2017 at 8:30 am | Reply

    traildustfotm, que viva el BIG CAJUNA, EL JEFE!! drum roll for the TRUMP, I’ve never been soooooo happy!

    Liked by 2 people

  9. Anonymous | July 3, 2017 at 9:01 am | Reply

    Heck yeah!!

    Liked by 2 people

  10. DCG | July 3, 2017 at 9:07 am | Reply

    So much butt hurt. Too bad, so sad…

    Liked by 1 person

