Muslim UK student union president sparks controversy by saying she would like to oppress white people

Ain’t multiculturalism grand?

From Daily Mail: Muslim student union leader has claimed she would like to ‘oppress white people’ and has suggested there would be an Islamic takeover if more people read the Koran.

Zamzam Ibrahim, who was elected President of Salford University‘s Student Union in March, also suggested friendship between men and women is un-Islamic and is opposed to the government’s anti-radicalisation strategy.

The Swedish-Somali student officer also described the government’s Prevent strategy as ‘disastrous’ and ‘racist’.

In one message she responded to a question on AskFM on what book everyone should read. She said: ‘The Quaraan. We would have an Islamic takeover!’

In another message on the topic of the possibility of friendship between a man and a woman, she replied: ‘I’ve had this debate with many friends! Maybe in some cases but Islamically it’s incorrect for girls to be friends with a guy anyway! So I’m gonna say NO not the kind of friendship they can have with the same gender there is always boundaries.’

In one tweet from May 9, 2012 under the hashtag #ifIwasPresident, she wrote: ‘I’d oppress white people just to give them a taste of what they put us through!’

Ms. Ibrahim was also recently elected to the National Union of Students (NUS) Block of 15 committee. She has also completed a BSc in Business and Financial Management.

During her campaign for election with the NUS, Ms Ibrahim, who is a Muslim, claimed: ‘Since Brexit referendum result, there has been a rise in hate crime by 41 per cent. NUS needs to continue the great work on combating racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic and ableist hate crime.

‘If elected, I will continue to work with NUS Officers and ARAF campaigns to develop networks to support students and activists affected by Hate Crime, to fight against the disastrous racist PREVENT strategy and support international students and migrant communities.’

The student union at the college – where Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi attended – is opposed to the government’s PREVENT strategy.

According to The Spectator, Ms. Ibrahim has deleted a large number of messages form her social media accounts.

According to the Student’s Union: ‘The government’s Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015 places a statutory requirement on public bodies – including universities – to “prevent people being drawn into terrorism”.

‘The Prevent agenda, as part of the Government’s “anti-extremism” work has been used to create an expansive surveillance architecture to spy on the public and to police dissent, systematically targeting Black people and Muslims.’

The students claimed the government’s prevent strategy was ‘demonising Muslim students on campus’.

One college source told MailOnline: ‘Given that as Student Union President involved working with students of all walks of life, it’s a bit inappropriate for someone like her to hold the role of representing students.’

MailOnline has approached the National Union of Students and Salford Unversity’s Students Union to seek a comment from Ms. Ibrahim.

Ms. Ibrahim’s comments follow the controversy surrounding former NUS president Malia Bouattia, who failed to get re-elected earlier this year.

Ms. Bouattia became subject of a Commons home affairs committee meeting after she described Birmingham University as a ‘Zionist outpost’.

In scathing findings, the committee said that she did not appear to take the issue of campus anti-Semitism ‘sufficiently seriously’ and showed a ‘worrying disregard’ for her duty to represent all students and promote balanced and respectful debate.

Ms. Bouattia’s statement in a co-authored 2011 blog that Birmingham ‘has the largest Jsoc (Jewish Society) in the country whose leadership is dominated by Zionist activists’ was condemned in the MPs’ report as ‘unacceptable, and even more so from a public figure such as the president of the NUS’.

DCG

