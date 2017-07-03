Just How Profoundly Have We Been Lied To About WWII?

This post is a question,
not an answer
And it is so wild that I may pull it down myself.
In the wake of the unmasking of our entire news media (CNN), it seems almost any lie, no matter how outrageous, is possible. “Truth be told,” I just spent days absolutely derailed by a documentary called, “Adolf Hitler The greatest story Never Told.” I am not persuaded by it, but am very challenged. I can’t believe its assertions that were so favorable to Hitler, but now that my trust in our sources of information is so shaken, what might we find out?
When Hollywood and TV producers endlessly default to making the ultimate villain look like a Nazi (Darth Vader, for instance), and with the droning on about the Holocaust for the last 60 years, one begins to suspect there is a cover-up. They “doth protest too much, methinks.”
I do not pretend to know the answer to this material. So I ask our viewers to weigh in on this. Our readers know that I am reflexively defensive for the Jews and Israel, so this question does not show any anti-semitism.
So here is the question again:
What really happened in WWII?
~ Trail Dust
PS: Dr. Eowyn, if this question sounds too crazy for the blog, please let me know. I will take down the post immediately. God knows I feel crazy even asking it.
PPS: Please know that I might take this down on my own (just can’t stand going that deep down the rabbit hole). But in the mean time, your thoughts are welcome.
PPPS: Years ago, while working in the ski industry, I was talking with a couple of my friends when the subject of Nazis came up. I said something negative, and they said, “Don’t knock the Nazis. There are things you don’t know. Both our families were Nazis.” These were nice guys, easy going, friendly, nothing like the caricatures we’ve seen. That put a seed of doubt in me about the subject. It made me wonder how much I really don’t know. Is it possible that Hitler and the Nazis were lied about on the scale of the lies we are seeing perpetrated against Trump?
As for Hitler and unemployment, here are some facts.
By 1932 over 30 per cent of the German workforce was unemployed. In the 1933 Election campaign, Adolf Hitler promised that if he gained power he would abolish unemployment. He was lucky in that the German economy was just beginning to recover when he came into office. However, the policies that Hitler introduced did help to reduce the number of people unemployed in Germany.
These policies often involved taking away certain freedoms from employers. The government banned the introduction of some labor-saving machinery. Employers also had to get government permission before reducing their labor force. The government also tended to give work contracts to those companies that relied on manual labor rather than machines. This was especially true of the government’s massive motorway program. As a result of this scheme Germany developed the most efficient road system in Europe.
Adolf Hitler also abolished taxation on new cars. A great lover of cars himself, and influenced by the ideas of Henry Ford, Hitler wanted every family in Germany to own a car. He even became involved in designing the Volkswagen (The People’s Car).
Hitler also encouraged the mass production of radios. In this case he was not only concerned with reducing unemployment but saw them as a means of supplying a steady stream of Nazi propaganda to the German people.
Youth unemployment was dealt with by the forming of the Voluntary Labor Service (VLS) and the Voluntary Youth Service (VYS), a scheme similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps introduced by Franklin D. Roosevelt in the United States. The VYS planted forests, repaired river banks and helped reclaim wasteland.
Adolf Hitler also reduced unemployment by introducing measures that would encourage women to leave the labor market. Women in certain professions such as doctors and civil servants were dismissed, while other married women were paid a lump sum of 1000 marks to stay at home.
By 1937 German unemployment had fallen from six million to one million. However, the standard of living for those in employment did not improve in the same way that it had done during the 1920s. With the Nazis controlling the trade unions, wage-rates did not increase with productivity, and after a few years of Hitler’s rule workers began to privately question his economic policies.
This is a real eye opener!
I’m not yet finished with the documentary, thanks for the link. I will continue watching it. Although, there are some strange interpretations, even by Nazi standards. My grandmother’s second husband was a Nazi. The swastika was not really inspired by the cross (or a hooked cross, as the doc claims just past 5 min). The filmmakers could have at least done a little research before claiming the ‘real origins’.
You can find swastikas all over temples in Bali and other places in Asia still today, not Nazi related at all. The swastika is a symbol of auspiciousness from India and Asia because the Nazi’s thought they were Aryan. Anyone wonder why they were calling themselves Aryan? Look up the old meaning of Aryan = people from northern India and the middle east. The Nazi’s high-jacked the term and gave it a new definition. They believed they were the remnants of the pure race of people (blond, blue eyed European giants) who lived in ancient times. When the earth flooded in their mythology, the pure race survived on the highest mountains (northern India). All the other people were contaminated with the blood of lesser races. The Nazis sent teams of scientists to Tibet to look for evidence (but did not find any) but they measured the Tibetan people’s head shape just to make sure. It was a Blavatsky-style Atlantis myth created for the Nazi secret societies. This myth was created because they didn’t have ancient stone ruins, like the Greeks or Romans, the Nazi’s concluded they must have been washed away when the earth flooded. Really strange stuff, by all accounts, it makes you wonder how reasonable “scientific” people could believe all that. But, they did. And they documented it in great detail. Look up the seal of the Theosophical Society, it has a swastika.Nazi’s belonged to secret societies and they documented everything themselves with great pride, these are not post war claims.
Quote from wiki
“The use of the swastika was incorporated by Nazi theorists with their conjecture of Aryan cultural descent of the German people. Following the Nordicist version of the Aryan invasion theory, the Nazis claimed that the early Aryans of India, from whose Vedic tradition the swastika sprang, were the prototypical white invaders. The fascination of the German people with Aryanism arose when artifacts with swastikas on them were found near the Trojan city of Troy.[124] At the time, national pride erupted in the fact that the swastika could connect the German people to where they came from. The Nazi party was looking for the symbol that would preferably catch the attention of all of Germany and the swastika had that potential. Indeed, the swastika was relatable to the masses of Germany and it stood for the ideologies that Aryan men would want to accomplish and set upon the people of Europe. Aside from representing what the will of the Aryan man was, it allowed the Nazi party to establish their anti-Semitic views.
The concept of racial hygiene was an ideology central to Nazism, though it is scientific racism.[125][126] For Alfred Rosenberg, the Aryans of India were both a model to be imitated and a warning of the dangers of the spiritual and racial “confusion” that, he believed, arose from the proximity of races. Thus, they saw fit to co-opt the sign as a symbol of the Aryan master race. The use of the swastika as a symbol of the Aryan race dates back to writings of Emile Burnouf. Following many other writers, the German nationalist poet Guido von List believed it to be a uniquely Aryan symbol.”
Eh, not that profoundly… the outcome of the war shaped the “short answer” of the accepted history leading up to it (true) but everyone’s always wanted to see perseverant victors and worthwhile enemies (not bumblers) fighting their massively decisive (and bloody) wars in retrospect. How people are.
Fifty years ago, I would never believe that our government would lead us astray . . . I have come to have certain qualms over what has been taught as “history.” Some of the things that perturb me . . . the killing of JKF; the killing at Ruby Ridge; the slaughter at Waco, Texas; the leaving of American GI’s in Viet Nam–although there was multiple reliable sources of information that American’s were still being held–having that asshole John McCain go along with turning America’s back on these men, and his helping to pass legislation that barred further investigation into the matter; the fact that researching the “Bush family” tells us that grandfather’s on both sides of that family were inherently involved in financing BOTH sides in WWII; the more recent MURDER of Roy Finnicum here in Oregon by an FBI agent (watch the tape which recorded inside his pickup during the minutes before he was slain; all the murders that surround the Clinton machine; there are many other factors, which unfortunately my memory will is not allowing me to recall at the moment.
I believe that our country was created under the watchful eye of God the Eternal Father, it was to be a land of freedom . . . . . but evidently we have had evil men and women who have perverted our government, and the principles upon which it was founded.
I no longer take anything coming out either from our government, or via the media as being “gospel truth.” I think we have been lead stray one time too many.
I cannot say for sure, but I believe that Roosevelt wanted the US to enter WWII, and so we did . . . although, I have read somewhere that we had adequate advance warning that Pearl Harbor was going to happen, but it was allowed to proceed without any interruption on our part.
After you experience one after another incidents that just don’t seem to add up . . . you start feeling like your have been duped. I am just saying this is whole I feel. I was not there, I have no special crystal ball, I just have decided to withhold my judgement until things look far more clear than they do at this point in time.
Auntie Lulu, you and I seem to be sheltering in the same rabbit hole.
There are some important questions about ww2 that come to my mind. But first some background. Hitler told the world what he would do if he got power in his book mein kampf, and one of those things was to eradicate jews from Europe, so I have no doubt the Konzentrationlagen (what we call nazi death camps like Treblinka and so on) and the nazi industrialisation of mass murder are fact.
Also, Hitler visited Britain prior to the war, what did he do and who did he talk to while there? There’s also the tale of Hess being sent by Hitler to England to negotiate a peace, but England didn’t want peace and they kept Hess in prison till he died, long after they released actual nazi war criminals, couldn’t let the truth out in public you know. Case in point, there’s a joke that goes along the lines of after his “suicide” Hitler peels off his mustache, puts on an English sargents uniform, marches up to Churchill’s desk, salutes, and says Mission Accomplished.
Finally, there’s the Unternehmen Seelöwe paradigm. After the battle of France, where Hitler made sure some 300k allied troops escaped capture or death, an invasion of England never took place. This is very unusual for a victor to not exploit a complete route of an enemy. My point in this is that England had no tanks, no cannon, hardly any heavy weapons for land warfare at all after Dunkirk; all was left in France and piled on that beach. They were also very short of fighter aircraft and pilots. Sure they had the Royal Navy and remaining RAF but even they were pressed to the limit. Hitler putting all his subs and surface vessels into defending the crossing could have been successful. This is the place where Hitler could have invaded and ended the war in the west and instead he did nothing, he even halted his tanks by direct order from taking Dunkirk before the allies could escape. Once he had the war in the west over and Europe under the gestapo, he could have blitzed Russia, overrun Moscow, and ended the soviet regime.
Also also, Goering likewise made a fatal error in the battle of Britain.
The RAF fighter command was almost finished, not in lack of fighter planes but experienced pilots who weren’t completely exhausted, and the airfields hard pressed to repair damage so their own planes could take off, andthen serendipity walked in; the RAF bombed Berlin. Instead of completing the destruction of RAF fighter command, wich was about 90 percent complete, Goiering stopped attacking RAF fighter bases and started bombing civilian targets inside London and elsewhere because he was outraged the RAF had bombed civilians. This gave RAF fighter command exactly the breather they needed to recover, and Germany lost the battle of Britain in the air as a result.
Speaking of Russia, if Hitler had spent everything on taking Moscow as originally planned, the war in the east would have ended as his generals had predicted in a few months, instead Hitler further split his forces and sent some to the oil fields of the Caucasus thinking the remaining forces pushing on to Moscow to be enough. All these things make me wonder about what really went on behind the scenes.
“I have no doubt the Konzentrationlagen (what we call nazi death camps like Treblinka and so on) and the nazi industrialisation of mass murder are fact.”
This is an excellent source: http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/wasthere.htm
I suggest you and others take the time to read it.
Of particular interest is the section, “Note 2: The Diminishing Numbers of Alleged Dead in Auschwitz,” on how the numbers of Jews who died under the Nazis systematically decrease since 1945, to the most recent estimate of 135,000 — a number that is roughly corroborated by the “Auschwitz death books”:
“The death books themselves are wartime German camp records, which were captured by the Soviets towards the end of the war, and hidden in Soviet achieves, until released to the Red Cross in 1989. The death books consist of 46 volumes which document each death at Auschwitz (each death certificate consists of the deceased person’s full name, profession and religion, date and place of birth, pre- Auschwitz residence, parents’ names, time of death, and cause of death as determined by a camp physician). The records for the most important years, 1942 and 1943, are almost complete (there are also a few volumes for the year 1941, but none for the year 1944 or January 1945 (when Auschwitz was evacuated).
The Auschwitz death books contain the death certificates of some 69,000 individuals, of whom about 30,000 were listed as Jews. Using all available wartime records from the various camps it has been estimated that between 400,000 and 500,000 people died in the German concentration camp system (from all causes).“
Note that the number of 400,000-500,000 are ALL people who died in the German concentration camps from ALL causes, i.e., they comprised Jews and non-Jews, and included those who died from diseases.
For now, the world is under Satan. For what it is worth, he hates everyone, including minions.
