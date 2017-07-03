Just How Profoundly Have We Been Lied To About WWII?

This post is a question,

not an answer

And it is so wild that I may pull it down myself.

In the wake of the unmasking of our entire news media (CNN), it seems almost any lie, no matter how outrageous, is possible. “Truth be told,” I just spent days absolutely derailed by a documentary called, “Adolf Hitler The greatest story Never Told.” I am not persuaded by it, but am very challenged. I can’t believe its assertions that were so favorable to Hitler, but now that my trust in our sources of information is so shaken, what might we find out?

When Hollywood and TV producers endlessly default to making the ultimate villain look like a Nazi (Darth Vader, for instance), and with the droning on about the Holocaust for the last 60 years, one begins to suspect there is a cover-up. They “doth protest too much, methinks.”

I do not pretend to know the answer to this material. So I ask our viewers to weigh in on this. Our readers know that I am reflexively defensive for the Jews and Israel, so this question does not show any anti-semitism.

So here is the question again:

What really happened in WWII?

~ Trail Dust

PS: Dr. Eowyn, if this question sounds too crazy for the blog, please let me know. I will take down the post immediately. God knows I feel crazy even asking it.

PPS: Please know that I might take this down on my own (just can’t stand going that deep down the rabbit hole). But in the mean time, your thoughts are welcome.

PPPS: Years ago, while working in the ski industry, I was talking with a couple of my friends when the subject of Nazis came up. I said something negative, and they said, “Don’t knock the Nazis. There are things you don’t know. Both our families were Nazis.” These were nice guys, easy going, friendly, nothing like the caricatures we’ve seen. That put a seed of doubt in me about the subject. It made me wonder how much I really don’t know. Is it possible that Hitler and the Nazis were lied about on the scale of the lies we are seeing perpetrated against Trump?

Advertisements