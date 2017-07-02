Pajama Boy approved: Man skirts are happening again

The feminization of men continues.

From NY Post: There’s no skirting the issue: Menswear is beginning to look a lot more like womenswear.

Skirts and hot pants, also known as short shorts, are all the rage according to trendsetting disrupters like Thom Browne and Dior Homme. For their spring 2018 menswear collections, the two fashion labels presented male models baring their gams in crisp kilt-style skirts with high socks and thigh-hugging, barely-there shorts, respectively.

Hot off the tails of the Devon prep-school protest, the skirt appears to be not only a fashion statement, but a social one, too.

“I like the idea that when you are a baby you wear pretty much the same clothing as your brothers and sisters. And I think that culture dictates which way and what kind of clothing you wear — but it is nice that you can pretty much do whatever you want,” Thom Browne said in a statement to Vogue.

Old-school gender rules just aren’t cutting it for the young and style-savvy anymore.

DCG

