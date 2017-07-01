This is socialized medicine: UK parents not allowed to take their son to the US for treatment

The parents must let their child “die with dignity.”
From Daily Mail: Members of Charlie Gard’s army of supporters across the globe have expressed their grief as his parents prepare for his life support to be turned off today (Friday).
People all over the world have been using the hashtag #JeSuisCharlieGard’ to celebrate the ten-month-old’s life before it is ended by his doctors later.
Connie Yates and Chris Gard are at their son’s bedside in Great Ormond Street Hospital today as he enters his final hours.
But they continue to receive unwavering support from thousands who donated £1.4million towards the treatment denied to him.
His parents are believed to be Catholic and their unwell son was photographed recently clutching a St. Jude pendant – the patron saint of lost causes.
As a result his plight has had mass press coverage in Italy and even reached the Vatican where Pope Francis was asked to pray for Charlie. Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, head of the Pope’s Pontifical Academy for Life was quoted as saying: ‘We should never act with the deliberate intention to end a human life, including the removal of nutrition and hydration, so that death might be achieved’.
Catholic groups across called the decision to end Charlie’s care ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘draconian’ with vigils held for the little British boy in various Italian cities last night.
And in Britain others have taken to Twitter to vent their anger at Great Ormond Street with some promising to end their charitable donations over their treatment of Charlie.
Connie Yates and Chris Gard told MailOnline yesterday that his ‘heartless’ doctors who have refused to let him come home to die today.
The couple’s ‘final wish’ for Charlie has been blocked and his mother Connie said in a video for MailOnline: ‘We promised our little boy every single day that we would take him home’.
Mr. Gard added: ‘We want to give him a bath at home, put him in a cot which he has never slept in but we are now being denied that. We know what day our son is going to die but don’t get a say in how that will happen.’
They have also released a heartbreaking photograph of them lying with Charlie between them and said they were ‘spending our last precious hours with our baby boy’.
And they also the so-called ‘Charlie’s Army’ who donated £1.4million for the US treatment being denied to him and told them: ‘Charlie will die tomorrow knowing that he was loved by thousands – thank you to everyone for all your support’.
The couple have also accused Great Ormond Street of trying to ‘rush’ his death despite promises they would have the time they needed to say goodbye to their only son.
Connie Yates and Chris Gard had battled to take their son, who has a rare genetic condition, to undergo experimental treatment in the US. But earlier this week they reached the very end of their legal battle after the European Court of Human Rights backed British doctors who said it would be kinder to let the ten month old die.
In a heartbreaking video taken in the hospital room where they have lived since their son was admitted to hospital last year, the couple open their hearts speaking for the first time since they were told the European Court verdict.
Ms. Yates said: ‘We’ve been talking about what palliative care meant. One option was to let Charlie go home to die. We chose to take Charlie home to die. That is our last wish. We promised our little boy every single day that we would take him home.’
His father Chris, 32, said: ‘Our parental rights have been stripped away. We can’t even take our own son home to die. We’ve been denied that. Our final wish if it all went against us can we take our little boy home to die and we are not allowed. They even said no to a hospice.‘
The couple, who have previously lost battles in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, claim they also asked doctors to allow them a final weekend with Charlie but say this request has been denied. ‘We begged them to give us the weekend,’ Ms Yates said, ‘Friends and family wanted to come and see Charlie for the last time. But now there isn’t even time for that. Doctors said they would not rush to turn off his ventilator but we are being rushed. Not only are we not allowed to take our son to an expert hospital to save his life, we also can’t choose how or when our son dies.‘
The couple say they also offered to pay privately for their son to be transported on a mobile ventilator to their flat in Bedfond, southwest London, in order to spend a few last precious hours with him.
Connie Yates, 31, has indicated that the £1.3m raised for Charlie will be used to save other children and a foundation could be set up in his name. Miss Yates said in April: ‘A few people have asked us what we’ll do if we don’t win the court case. We have thought long and hard about it and we would set up a charity for mitochondrial depletion syndromes (there are others that are more common than Charlie’s specific gene)’, she said in a statement which was posted on the website but has now been taken down.
‘We’d like to save other babies and children because these medications have been proven to work and we honestly have so much belief in them. If Charlie doesn’t get this chance, we will make sure that other innocent babies and children will be saved. We would like some of it to go to research at the specific hospital that is willing to treat Charlie, and the rest will be available to help other families to get the medication that their children desperately need. We hope that you can all support us in making treatments available so that nobody else ever has to go through what we have.‘
GoFundMe said officials would also have discussions with Charlie’s parents about what would happen to money raised for treatment.
But Connie said: ‘Even though we offered to pay for him to be transported back home, doctors have now told us he must die in hospital. We offered to pay for transport privately but that’s not an option.’
A spokesperson for Great Ormond Street Hospital said: ‘As with all of our patients, we are not able to and nor will we discuss these specific details of care. This is a very distressing situation for Charlie’s parents and all the staff involved and our focus remains with them.’
DCG
Command from the Queen of the land that gave the world Malthus, Darwin, the Huxleys, et al, the herd must be culled. She may wish that she has Divine right over her subjects and try to feed them to foreigners who hate the faith and it’s followers she has sworn an oath to uphold; however, that child is in the eternal care of the Divine, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and will be well cared for (at a future date we may pray.) The Queen? Unless she repents, maybe not so much.
Heartbreaking. I can’t imagine anything worse than for parents to survive a child. At least Charlie is at peace with the Lord.
One can’t help be left with a bitter taste for the System. That includes the puzzling words of Mgr. Paglia of the Pontifical Academy For Life. Why could he not have left his response as per your quote, rather than proffer further qualification ……..[as per reported by ‘Stilum Curiae’]
“At the same time, the presbyter goes on, unfortunately, “acknowledged the limits of what can be done, certainly within a service to the animal that must continue to natural death”.
Resuming the Evangelium Vitae of St. John Paul II, Msgr. Straw, stresses that “we must make every gesture that compels her health and acknowledge the limits of medicine”, so “every disproportionate or excessive therapeutic tendency should be avoided”.
This seemed more than a little insensitive to me.
The Vatican puts out some mealy-mouthed support of what progressive bureaucrats want while the liberation theology Pope puts out virtue signaling tweet clearly saying the opposite and otherwise does nothing. That embarrasses and offends me as a Catholic. If abortion, condoms and jerkin’ it violate the 6th Commandment then so does snuffing Charlie Card here.
This is the result of governments out of control. We the people no longer own anything, decide anything, they do; the powers that be (damned!) have stolen our God given rights to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. It’s time for another revolution. It’s time to take our inalienable rights back, and make governments serve the people, not use people as pawns in their power games. It is sickening that parents have no right to act and try all that is within their reach to provide treatment for their offspring according to the dictates of their own conscience and according to their own beliefs. Same with education, food, energy, etc. Time to push back. Time for another declaration of independence! July 4th?
I find this both very strange and very disturbing. Firstly, why is the State denying this at all, since the use of private funds enables the removal of the child from the State’s hospital. Secondly, the State may argue that it is responsible for the child’s ‘care & well-being’ on an equal basis with the parents, but when parents are able to produce a more viable outcome, surely the preponderance of sense and sensibility must pass to the parents and their right of care.
Can someone who is smarter than I am please show me how the State is doing ANYTHING useful in this horrible situation?
Joseph . . . I too am extremely disturbed by this turn of events. The hospital in question, and the UK government want to firmly express their supremacy over the citizens of the UK. It is mind blowing that when the monies needed had been donated, and the expense for this child would no longer be at the door of the government that they would deny the rights of these parents. This whole thing is about “protecting the State and their powers of governance,” it has nothing to do with easing this baby’s suffering. The only good thing is that the baby will once again return to that God from whence he came, and the parent’s will be reunited with him once again in some far off day in Eternity. I am outraged, and hope that any and all who would have made donations to this particular medical care facility . . . cease and desist from any further support!
Those of us here in the US, need to take a lesson from this scenario. When a government can give you so much . . . they can also take away from you!
DCG . . . thank you for bringing us this important, yet heartbreaking article!
Yep, it’s all about control. It’s so disheartening what the citizens of the U.K. have allowed to happen.
So, sure, this situation is crazy,..But then,..what might you expect, from a country that still has a,..tax supported,.. “Royal Family’,..& has allowed for some 1400, young girls to be sexually abused by Muslim men over several years,..& is still allowing ,..thousands, of, crime prone, Muslim & Black African, single males into the country, where they will live on welfare, while raping English women & children, for the rest of their lives,.?.
What might you expect, indeed,.?
Prince Charles said that he wants to be considered the defender of all faiths, not defender of the faith. Blasphemous stand that shows contempt for Jesus Christ and the price he paid for the sins of Charles. I don’t see resistance from the C of E, is that church and land willing to be clerically run by a Grand Mufti of Canterbury and a Westminster Mosque?
Just the kind of thing our second amendment was intended to defend against here in the U.S.. Sadly the citizens of this Great Nation are allowing our most cherished rights to be vanquished also.
This has gone way past socialized medicine, this is a dictatorship in action. How can they legally force a family to deny medical treatment of their own child?
Chances are even if the baby was brought here, he couldn’t be helped, but that decision was the parents, not the other hospital or their leadership. At least the parents would know for the rest of their lives, they did everything possible. Something no one has a right to take from them.
When we were fighting against Obamacare, Daniel Hannan of the Europen Parliment made several trips over here and begged us to fight it with every breath. He told some horrific stories, similar to this. Of patients laying on gurnies in the halls and old people being denied treatment,
At that time, before Obama got his claws in so deep here, even Sweden was beginning to rethink their health care programs, so we were being heard.
This is the grotesque evil of British eugenics, now enforced by Law there, and this British eugenic program—adopted by the Nazis—shall be enforced upon the entire world. The blood of this infant is on the Queen’s hands, and the rest of her bloody crew.
And don’t say “It can’t happen here”: It most definitely DID happen here, only under a different appearance: Remember Terri Schiavo.
This is British eugenics, with its EXTINCTION PROTOCOLS. (With no apologies to Abbie Hoffman, STEAL THIS PHRASE!)
