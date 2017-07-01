“Gender Identity” Concept Came From A Pedophile and Human Experimenter

The modern progressive will promote the idea that we have to tolerate everyone. This is increasingly harmful to people with mental illness. One group in specific, in many cases, are the transgendered. Anyone that promotes a different solution to their issues is labeled a bigot, a transphobe without listening to their arguments or objective medical information.
To understand more about the root of this problem, we should go back to the origin of the idea of gender identity.
The concept of gender identity is: what you think you are socially is more important than what you are from a standpoint which balances social and personal views. One problem that stems from this idea is the belief that there are no meaningful differences between the terms “sex” and “gender”. The idea started with a sexologist in 1955 named John Money. He proposed that if a boy were raised as a girl they would…
Excellent article and I sent it to someone dealing with this now.
When I was young, girls were lead to believe they should stay in the house and do girl things, while the boys got to be outside doing fun boy things.
I hated it, I was a Tomboy and wanted to be the one outside doing the fun things, playing in the creek, riding horses and bikes, etc. I didn’t care one twit about anything in the house. I told my parents all the time I wanted to be a boy. They just kept doing what they did and gave me time to do outside things. Not as much as I wanted, but it helped. I wore jeans and they practically had to tie me down to get a dress on me. I didn’t have time for frills, I was a tomboy afterall.
Finally, my hormones kicked in and I found the real use for boys. Suddenly I did want to be a girl and dress up and date.
Imagine if my parents and all the other parents the other tomboys had, and there were many back then, had a kneejerk reaction and did to me, what these sick parents are doing today.
These kids have to have time to come into their own.
I had never heard of “Dr.” Money until I read your post here, Dr. Eowyn. I read the article, and then I the Wikipedia entry on him. I don’t know what, if anything happened to him during childhood, but this clearly was one evil man.
The late Dr. Nathanael Branden (“The Psychology of Self-Esteem”) insisted that good psychiatry could only come from good medicine (as a field of study), and that good medicine could only come from good biology. Without a foundation of good biology, good medicine (the science) and good psychiatry are, simply, not possible. Regardless of one’s opinion of Dr. Branden (d. 2014), he is absolutely correct. Obviously, “Dr.” Money took a wrong turn somewhere, and, it seems to me that that wrong turn was a result of his own WILL.
Nietzsche posed the question, “Suppose truth could be born of error?” Well, this is obviously insane and non-sensical! But this is where we have been delivered to: The Land of MADNESS. A land of post-modern hocus-pocus and mental gymnastics of imbecility where the truth “cannot be known.” Well, the truth CAN be known, and as Our Lord said, “If you want to be free, the truth shall set you free.”
Instead we are fed lie after lie after lie. (And we have a CIA ready, willing and able to WEAPONIZE the lies upon a public that is, for the most part, in a trance!)
Little intellectual “hollow men” like Freud, Bernays, Jung, Alfred Kinsey, Hugh Hefner and “Dr.” Money DIDN’T WANT to be free, it seems to me. (Hefner is still alive PHYSICALLY). MAY THE DEVIL TAKE THEM.
Glenn47-For a Tomboy,you turned out pretty awesome.
I think freedom of choice is essential. The question lies in whether or not a child is ready for that level of responsibility and whether they will still be happy with that outcome 10 or 20 years from now.
Gender identity wasn’t created. It has always existed. There was a time when men were the ones wearing wigs and heels and tunics. Gender identity changes every few years. I don’t believe it’s fair to penalize people from making that choice about where they fall in the spectrum.
I do agree that allowing kids to take those matters into their own hands can be absurd, but it really depends on the kid. Some kids are more mature and sure than others. I have one cousin who was obviously gender queen from as young as 3. He’s 23 now, and still the same.
