“Gender Identity” Concept Came From A Pedophile and Human Experimenter

The American Revenant

The modern progressive will promote the idea that we have to tolerate everyone. This is increasingly harmful to people with mental illness. One group in specific, in many cases, are the transgendered. Anyone that promotes a different solution to their issues is labeled a bigot, a transphobe without listening to their arguments or objective medical information.

To understand more about the root of this problem, we should go back to the origin of the idea of gender identity.

The concept of gender identity is: what you think you are socially is more important than what you are from a standpoint which balances social and personal views. One problem that stems from this idea is the belief that there are no meaningful differences between the terms “sex” and “gender”. The idea started with a sexologist in 1955 named John Money. He proposed that if a boy were raised as a girl they would…