77-year-old House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is increasingly incoherent.
On June 25, 2017, appearing with MSNBC’s Joy Reid at Manhattan’s Jewish non-profit community-center 92nd Street Y, looking gaunt and sunken-cheeked, Pelosi struggled to communicate, gesticulating wildly and futilely with her hands, repeatedly stopping in mid-sentence and staring at the audience in brain freezes.
Referring to her late father, Pelosi said:
“He was part of, part of a group called the Berkson Group, and they did rallies and pageants and parades and um, and when he stood up on the floor of Congress, ‘I stand here as a representative … of the . . . [brain freeze] members of the Jewish army,’ and he was really way out there….”
Then, on the subject of the GOP’s health care reform bill, Pelosi said:
“Now we are building and validating what really is the message, that as we go for it, you probably could put it on a piece of paper right now and say this is what it should be. For us, we have to make sure that our members [brain freeze] participate in that. At least go to Facebook, Twitter, whatever . . . [brain freeze] Instagram, any platform that you want. Home care to, you know, some people are at home, but they still get care from, from . . . [brain freeze] Medicaid low income seniors in nursing homes are getting care at home, it, it will a tremendous impact on what families can do for their children, the, the [brain freeze], in relationship to what they need to do.”
Did you understand any of that?
Here’s another video of Pelosi lying, being incoherent, and slurring her words:
And once again, the tongue thing.
Like other Democrats/Progressives, Pelosi also thrusts her tongue out like a snake:
~Eowyn
We will know what she said after we vote on her.
Does a bear crap in the woods ?
Crazy as a shithouse rat.
She doesn’t have a lick of sense!
This one’s old (2009) but still good.
Does Nancy Pelosi have senile dementia?
I thought ‘Nancy Pelosi’ was a non-Latin way to say ‘senile dementia’ for those with a hard time recalling what that means exactly. And I’m sure she was the precursor of senile dementia in SF earlier in the last century…. http://www.nytimes.com/2012/11/13/health/alzheimers-precursors-founds-at-earlier-age.html
Obviously we need to examine most of senate and con gress folks mental health and Legosie and her coven have been eating too much pizza. Cannabilisim causes such nutbaggery.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
Sorry, it’s not dementia, Dr. Eowyn, LOL!!!
Nancy’s suffering from missing her daily baby’s blood cocktail ever since the Podesta child sex trafficking/cannabalizing/Spirit Cooking network was exposed here, there, and everywhere good people have awakened to the sick, Satanic baby-raping, Lucifer-channeling, flesh-eating perversions of these Babylonians on the Potomac.
Just think about the 53 million aborted dead babies since Roe v Wade; another 30 million dead since WWII thanks to America’s sleight-of-mind warmongers, propagandists and CIA-Mockingbird presstitutes who misled us on every significant event of the 20th and 21st centuries (WWI, WWII, the Holocaust, Gulf of Tonkin, 911, WMD, Contra-al Queda-ISIS neocon fakery anyone?); the countless trillions squandered, the wholesale destruction and enslavement of families and the working class to pay for it; and the stampeding of the People to repeatedly bail out gluttonous bankers.
After all this, we come to recognize that the road that stretches from the US Capitol to the White House, in not Pennsylvania Avenue, but the River Styx in Dante’s Inferno. And that’s why we sent Mr. Trump to Washington to drain the swamp!
You left out the Lusitania, the U.S.S. Liberty, the U.S.S. Cole, and if we go further back in time, the U.S.S. Maine, and many, many other false flags.
But yes, agreed — a ‘river runs through it’ and it’s not the Potomac.
Yes, the real holocaust has been the willful murder of millions of humans in their mother’s womb. Their blood cries out for justice to be done though the heavens fall.
Call it senile dementia, hardening of the arteries, confused, incoherent, these are all the attributes this crabby old hag has to hang up her hat and walk out in time for a DEPENDS change. Let some young uncorrupted Democrat [if there’s one] to take the reigns of the party and lead them the democratic way, if not it is “the blind leading the blind” into the abyss.
Did anyone else pickup on her words . . . “taking from the poor and giving to the rich.” How can you take from the poor that which they did not already have, Obamacare was strictly a means of taking from those who have worked harder to attain comfortable lives, or those who were blessed to be born into more affluent families (where no doubt someone did some hard work to amass monies) and giving these monies to those who don’t care to work hard, or who were born into families that had a lesser ability to make things go financially. Interesting statistic I just read yesterday . . . poor people spend a huge amount of their available funds (42%) on high end stuff.
I am sorry but this old lady, and I can say “old lady” since I am nearly 71 years old . . . she and her family need to make the choice that it is time for her to retire. It is hardly fair to the citizens of this nation that we have someone serving in our nation’s capital, who is so obviously unable to perform at optimum level. In fact it is a travesty.
Auntie Lulu, you were missed. I’m older than Pelosi, lucky I still can make sense, you too -we are not demoKrats!!
All Democrap women are senile.
We all know liberalism is a mental disorder, but in Pelosi’s case, it’s manifesting itself to be physical.
I think her Dementia was becoming prominent when she said we had to “vote for it to find out what’s IN it”…..She and “Sierra Harry” Reid-they DESERVE each other.
Harry Reeeeeed??? Who could that be???
Pelosi has been brain-dead for years. The rest of the democrats don’t care.
I pray she has a lingering and painful death. Call it Hell PREPPING.
I think she has a combination of being full of herself, too much Botox over the years, a dash of dementia and maybe some small strokes going on.
What ever it is, she needs to go home and stay, she is no longer useful to the party but hey, she keep helping us.
She and Harry can sit on the porch together and count their ill gotten monies and bang their canes at the young people walking by.
Obviously just relying on her zionist ashkenazi fakes to cover for her.
Nancy Pelosi should be cast as the Scarecrow in a Wizard of Oz production and break out singing “If I Only Had a Brain”.
As I have said before, I think Pelosi is satanically possessed, and I explained that it’s her voice that gives her away: No one who is normal speaks the way she does. I don’t know if it’s called the timbre or pitch, but her voice is GRATINGLY ANNOYING. Here’s the contradiction: On the surface, it sounds as soft as Charmin. But it’s truly annoying as hell! And it’s surreptitiously pedantic. And it is the camoflaged hectoring of a school marm who is trying to estimate the motivations of her listeners. In other words, she’s a schemer, and she knows it.
It’s almost as if she is a corollary of Hillary Clinton on the logic table.
I hope she is demented: Like Nana or Theresa Roquetine from literature, the truth will out and Nature shall take its revenge!
