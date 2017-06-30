Pizzagate: The Podesta ‘pizza’ emails

Did you know that four days ago on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, John Podesta testified before Congress in a closed-door hearing?

John Podesta is a longtime Democratic Party operative who was White House chief of staff in Bill Clinton’s administration, White House counselor in the Obama administration and, most recently, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He is also the namesake of a collection of very curious emails published by WikiLeaks just days before the 2016 presidential election. The emails contain cryptic references to “pizza” and other food items (“hotdogs”; “pasta”; “tempting” “cheeses”; “yummy” “sauces”), believed by many in the Alternative Media to be code words that pedophiles use to communicate with each other about their criminal activities. One of the parties in those emails is James Alefantis, a former boyfriend of powerful Democratic Party operative and Clinton loyalist David Brock. Though only a pizzeria owner (of Comet Ping Pong near Capitol Hill), curiously Alefantis was named by GQ magazine as the 49th most powerful person in Washington, DC.

It is the Podesta “pizza” emails that gave rise to term Pizzagate.

Certainly, Andrew Breitbart had thought Podesta to be a pedophile. A year before his sudden death from a heart attack, though he was only 43 years old, Breitbart in a tweet called Podesta a “cover-upperer” for a “world class” child sex slave operation.

That there are pedophiles in Washington, D.C. is not farfetched given the Franklin child sex ring scandal of 1988-1991 which involved GOP élites in Washington, D.C., and prominent citizens and Boys Town of Nebraska. The scandal was documented in two books:

MSM and even AltMedia journalists like Wayne Madsen and Alex Jones dismiss Pizzagate as a “conspiracy theory” by tinfoil hat-wearing loonies (see “Failure of American Journalism: Pizzagate and the muzzling of Ben Swann” and “Alex Jones apologizes for Pizzagate ‘fake news’ on eve of March on D.C.”). They would have us instead believe that powerful and very busy D. C. élites like Podesta and 49th-most-powerful Alefantis spend their time incessantly chatting about pizzas in emails.

It is to those Podesta pizza emails that we now turn.

Podesta “Pizza” Emails

Out of WikiLeaks‘ 2,060 Podesta emails, there are 917 references to “map”; 149 references to “pizza”, 73 “hot dog”, 85 “cheese”, 78 “pasta”, 41 “sauce”, 84 “ice cream” and 47 “walnut” — all in very bizarre contexts that have nothing to do with food.

Below is a sample of the Podesta “pizza” emails. See if you can make any sense of them without resorting to code-words.

Here are the senders and recipients of the above “pizza” emails in alphabetical order, and, where relevant, what they wrote in the “pizza” emails:

(1) James Alefantis <jamesacorp@gmail.com>, the 49th post powerful person in Washington DC. On Oct. 4, 2008, he wrote to John Podesta presumably about a fundraiser at Comet:

“Great show! Great speech. Raised over 40 grand. My only regret is I did not make you a nice pizza. When can I?”

On March 19, 2016, at 5:30 PM, Alefantis sent a joke logo for a “Hillary party” (fundraiser?) to John Podesta’s brother, Tony (#13 below) and Nora Cox-Peled (#3 below) with this email message:

“My graphics guy sent this. No not forward 🙂 “

Note what the arrow in Hillary’s logo is doing to the pizza:

(2) Catherine Chieco <crchieco@gmail.com>, a D.C. writer/consultant who donated $1,000 in 2004 to the John Kerry presidential campaign. On Oct. 20, 2015, at 6:22 pm, she wrote to James Alefantis and others re. “Friday night at posto for Tony [Podesta]’s birthday”:

“Will you join us? Small gathering a few days before the pizza extravaganza. Time PDA but probably 7:30 ish. RSVP please!”

(3) Nora Cox-Peled <npeled@podestagroup.com>, Special Assistant to the Chairman (John Podesta), Podesta Group, August 2015 to August 2016.

(4) Tom Cunningham <Tom.Cunningham@uatp.com>, Vice President of Business Development at Universal Air Travel Plan Inc. (UATP), Washington, D.C.; former legislative assistant to a U.S. Representative.

(5) Leslie Dach <leslie.dach@outlook.com>, businessman; as Senior Counselor at DHS of Obama administration, he worked on promoting Obamacare; aide in Clinton administration; former Executive VP at Wal-Mart (Wikipedia).

(6) Paula Dailey <paulapix@starpower.net>, artist/writer/editor at Artz Road Studios, Washington DC (LinkedIn).

(7) Brian Dailey <brian.d.dailey@artzrs.com>, 65-year-old husband of Paula Daily; a D.C. “artist noted for his careers in both art and international relations,” whose life experiences “include national level involvement in arms control, space policy, intelligence systems, and international security” in the Pentagon, Senate Armed Service Committee, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and White House National Space Council. (Wikipedia)

(8) Mary Dickie <maryadickie@gmail.com>, nutritionist/dietician in Washington, DC. (Source)

(9) Peter Kadzik <peterkadzik@gmail.com>, Assistant Attorney General of the Obama administration; close friend of John Podesta who dined together the day after Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi testimony before the House. (Gateway Pundit)

(10) Alan Kriegel <ajkriegel@gmail.com>: This guy is a mystery —

I found a Twitter account of an Ari Kriegel @ajkriegel, but it’s set to private.

I found an Elan Kriegel, who was Director of Analytics for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. (Politico)

(11) John Podesta <john.podesta@gmail.com>, chairman of 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. On Sept. 4, 2014, at 2:28 am, he responded to an email from Susan Sandler (see #14 below) re. “Did you leave a handkerchief“:

“It’s mine, but not worth worrying about.”

On March 3, 2016, at 6:40 pm, he wrote in response to an email from his brother, Tony, one of the most powerful Democrat lobbyists in Washington, D.C.:

“I’m going to pass. I have too much to do before heading to Michigan tomorrow. No need for pizza.”

(12) Mary Podesta <podesta.mary@gmail.com>, wife of John Podesta.

(13) Tony Podesta <podesta@podesta.com>, John’s brother. On March 3, 2016, he wrote to John Podesta:

“29 at between park and Madison right around corner. Let me know. Or I could bring a pizza home.”

On Jan. 6, 2014, at 10:12 pm, he wrote:

“Mary not free. Would love to get a pizza for an hour? Or come over”

(14) Herbert Sandler <hms@sandlerfoundation.org>, billionaire father of Susan Sandler (#15 below); Herbert and wife Marion, as CEOs of Golden West Financial Corporation and World Savings Bank, were notorious players in the 2008 financial crisis. On Dec. 24, 2015, Herbert Sandler wrote to John & Mary Podesta:

“Mary and John, I think you should give notice when changing strategies which have long been in place. I immediately realize something was different by the shape of the box and I contemplated who would be sending me something in the square shaped box. Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them. Thank you so much. I hope you and your gang are well. I miss you both. Best wishes fro a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Herb. Ps. Do you think I’ll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?”

(15) Susan Sandler <ses@sandlerfoundation.org>, daughter of Herbert Sandler; member of Democracy Alliance, a powerful money group that funds Black Lives Matter (see “The white elites who fund Black Lives Matter“). On Sept. 2, 2014, at 2:54 pm, she wrote to John Podesta:

“Hi John, The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza-related.) Is it yorus [sic]? They can send it if you want. I know you’re busy, so feel free not to respond if it’s not yours or you don’t want it.”

(16) Eryn Sepp <eryn.sepp@gmail.com>, assistant to John Podesta at the Center for American Progress (CAP).

(17) Todd Stern <SternTD@state.gov>, appointed by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change (2009-April 1, 2016). On Sept. 3, 2015, at 5:17 PM, he wrote to John Podesta:

“The next three months are going to be rougher internally than in Beijing. Between 7th and 1600, no fun. Hope you’re doing ok. I’m dreaming about your hotdog stand in Hawaii…”

(18) Kathryn Tate <kathy@ktate.com>, . On Sept. 2, 2014, at 10:04 AM, she wrote this email to Susan Sandler, cc Herbert Sandler, re. “You left something at the Field house”:

“Susan & Herb, I just came from checking the Field house and I have a square cloth handkerchief (white w/ black) that was left on the kitchen island. Happy to send it via the mail if you let me know where I should send it. I also meant to inquire yesterday about the pillows you purchased. I can send them as well, if you let me know where they are in the house.”

(19) Amy Weiss <Amy@weisspublicaffairs.com>, longtime Democratic Party operative; White House Deputy Assistant to the President/Deputy Press Secretary to President Bill Clinton; Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee. (Source)

(20) Rhett Workman <rhett.workman@aa.com>, Managing Director of Government & Airport Affairs for American Airlines.

Law enforcement authorities and online “Urban Dictionary” resources have identified the words in the Podesta emails, such as “pizza”, “hotdogs”, “cheese”, “sauce”, “pasta”, “handkerchief” and “map”, as code words for child sex trafficking which provide pedophiles a cover story in the event their communications are discovered.

According to The Daily Sheeple and others on Alt-Media, the code words are:

“cheese” = little girl Herbert Sandler to John Podesta: “Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces , it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses “

“hotdog” = boy Todd Stern to John Podesta: “I’m dreaming about your hotdog stand in Hawaii…”

“ice cream” = male prostitute

“map” = semen Susan Sandler to John Podesta: “The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza -related). Is it yorus?”

“pasta” = little boy Herbert Sandler: “Do you think I’ll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta ?”

“pizza” = girl Tony to John Podesta: “Or I could bring a pizza home” “Would love to get a pizza for an hour?” John to Tony Podesta: “I’m going to pass. I have too much to do before heading to Michigan tomorrow. No need for pizza .” James Alefantis to John Podesta: “My only regret is I did not make you a nice pizza . When can I?”

“sauce” = orgy

“walnut” or nuts = person of color

Urban Dictionary confirms the meanings of some of the terms:

cheese pizza: child pornography

pizza: code word for pussy

pizza: a girl’s vagina or pussy

pizza: code name for rough sex, bondage

pizza: code name for sex

hotdog: hotdogging is when “one man puts his penis in between the buttcheeks of the other and wiggles it it around, not penetrating, thus creating a hot dog”.

hotdog: a semi-hard penis

hotdog: butt sex

map: Australian slang for the female pubic region

Once you plug in the codes, the cryptic Podesta emails that otherwise make no sense, become comprehensible.

As Kim Holleman, an MIT Media Lab visiting scholar and research affiliate (2013–2017), wrote in an article for Medium, June 5, 2017:

Was Podesta asked about the “pizza” emails in his closed-door hearing before Congress on Tuesday?

I doubt it.

