Dear Crazy White Guys – Please Stop Reinforcing Our Racial Stereotypes!

There are just too many things that fit predictable patterns.
For instance, we have this video from an incident in Baltimore 2 weeks ago:
TMZ: BALTIMORE SHOOTOUT ROBBERY SUSPECT FIRES AT COPS … In Crazy Video
An armed robbery suspect got off a bus and started shooting at cops in broad daylight — striking one of them — before being shot and killed himself…
http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/07/baltimore-robbery-suspect-deadly-shootout-with-cops/
I’m a white guy. I know a lot of white guys.
Except for wartime, none of us have been in any wild shootouts. But here comes this circus clown with a two handed shooting style, perfect for continuing the narrative of the “white nut with guns.”
Dear Mr. Un-named dead white shooter,
This goes to prove two things, Dumba$$es come in all colors and police don’t take color into consideration when they have to shoot a dangerous thug trying to kill them! Don’t want to get shot by the police, don’t try to kill them first!
I suspect this is a case of suicide-by-cop.
Looks like just one more fake shooting to me. Just to well dressed for the part of a crazed lunatic…(muslim…may be).
