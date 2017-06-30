Dear Crazy White Guys – Please Stop Reinforcing Our Racial Stereotypes!

There are just too many things that fit predictable patterns.

For instance, we have this video from an incident in Baltimore 2 weeks ago:

TMZ: BALTIMORE SHOOTOUT ROBBERY SUSPECT FIRES AT COPS … In Crazy Video

An armed robbery suspect got off a bus and started shooting at cops in broad daylight — striking one of them — before being shot and killed himself…

http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/07/baltimore-robbery-suspect-deadly-shootout-with-cops/

I’m a white guy. I know a lot of white guys.

Except for wartime, none of us have been in any wild shootouts. But here comes this circus clown with a two handed shooting style, perfect for continuing the narrative of the “white nut with guns.”

Dear Mr. Un-named dead white shooter,

sbathroom_toilettpoopsteaming_100-100
Thanks a pile.

3 responses to “Dear Crazy White Guys – Please Stop Reinforcing Our Racial Stereotypes!

  1. David | June 30, 2017 at 5:29 am | Reply

    This goes to prove two things, Dumba$$es come in all colors and police don’t take color into consideration when they have to shoot a dangerous thug trying to kill them! Don’t want to get shot by the police, don’t try to kill them first!

  2. Dr. Eowyn | June 30, 2017 at 5:35 am | Reply

    I suspect this is a case of suicide-by-cop.

  3. Kevin J Lankford | June 30, 2017 at 5:39 am | Reply

    Looks like just one more fake shooting to me. Just to well dressed for the part of a crazed lunatic…(muslim…may be).

