Another raunchy movie coming out of Hollyweird: A sequel to Bad Moms

Last June I did a blog post about the movie “Bad Moms.” From my post:

“Amy Mitchell (played by Mila Kunis) has a seemingly perfect life – a great marriage, over-achieving kids, beautiful home and a career. However she’s over-worked, over-committed and exhausted to the point that she’s about to snap. Fed up, she joins forces with two other over-stressed moms on a quest to liberate themselves from conventional responsibilities – going on a wild binge of long-overdue freedom, fun and self-indulgence – putting them on a collision course with PTA Queen Bee Gwendolyn and her clique of devoted perfect moms.”

I reminded folks about the politics of several of the movie actors:

Mila Kunis: Kunis supports the Democratic Party and Barack Obama. In a 2012 interview, she criticized the Republican Party, saying: “The way that Republicans attack women is so offensive to me. And the way they talk about religion is offensive. I may not be a practicing Jew, but why we gotta talk about Jesus all the time?”

Kristen Bell: Kristen (a mother herself) is a rabid supporter of Planned Parenthood. Bell is also a rabid anti-gunner. She ALWAYS tweets nasty words for the NRA, gun owners, and republicans after any gun incident (oddly, she doesn’t tweet about the regular shootings in Chiraq).

Because this movie actually made money, they’ve decided to do a sequel, “Bad Moms Christmas.”

“On December 23, 2016, it was announced that A Bad Moms Christmas would be released on November 3, 2017 and that it would be holiday themed, with Bell, Hahn, and Kunis all returning to reprise their roles. In April 2017, Justin Hartley joined the cast of the film. In May 2017, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines joined the cast of the film, alongside David Walton, Wanda Sykes and Jay Hernandez, who will reprise their roles from the first film.”

Wanda Sykes is a proggie who was booed off stage after her anti-Trump remarks at a charity event last November (classy). From Fox News:

“Wanda Sykes shouted a series of expletives while giving the middle finger to the audience during a charity event in Boston Saturday. The comedian flipped off the crowd at Boston’s TD Garden arena after she was booed for her anti-Trump comments at the 22nd annual Comics Come Home fundraiser on behalf of the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care.

“I am certain this is not the first time we’ve elected a racist, sexist, homophobic president,” Sykes told the crowd according to the Boston Herald. “He’s just the first confirmed one, that’s it.”

Sykes’ comments were met with loud boos, prompting the comedian to yell out, “F–k you, motherf—er, f–k all of y’all.”

She then began pointing at various audience members and said, “F–k you, you, you.”

Actress Christine Baranski is anti-Trump. She claimed on Stephen Colbert’s show:

“I didn’t have to do much acting for The Good Fight‘s opening scene, in which Diane Lockhart looks on in horror as Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.”

“The pilot was written on the supposition that we would have a female president,” Baranski said. “But in editing, [creators Robert and Michelle King] realized they had an opportunity…. [The opening scene] was shot after the election, but before the inauguration, so I had hadn’t had the opportunity of seeing [Trump’s actual swearing-in], but the director said, ‘Imagine that you’re shocked,’ and I said, ‘No worry. I can play this.”

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

