America, Land of the Stupid

This is a Walmart sign, showing how stupid Americans have become.
Some anecdotes of encounters with stupids from an email that’s gone viral:
I handed the teller at my bank a withdrawal slip for $400.00 I said “May I have large bills, please”. She looked at me and said “I’m sorry, sir, all the bills are the same size.”
We had to have the garage door repaired. The Sears repairman told us that one of our problems was that we did not have a large enough motor on the garage-door opener. I thought for a minute, and said that we had the largest one Sears made at that time, a ½ horsepower. He shook his head and said, “Lady, you need a ¼ horsepower.” I responded, “½ is larger than ¼.” He said, “No, it’s not. 4 is larger than 2.” We haven’t used Sears repair since.
My daughter went to a local Taco Bell and ordered a taco. She asked the person behind the counter for “minimal lettuce”. He said he was sorry, but they only had iceberg lettuce.
I was checking in at the gate at the airport in Birmingham, Alabama. An airport employee asked me, “Has anyone put anything in your baggage without your knowledge?” I replied, “If it was without my knowledge, how would I know?” He smiled knowingly and nodded, “That’s why we ask.”
The stoplight on the corner buzzes when it’s safe to cross the street. I was crossing with a co-worker. She asked if I knew what the buzzer was for. I explained that the buzzer tells blind people when the light is red. Appalled, she responded, “What on earth are blind people doing driving?!” My co-worker was a probation officer in Wichita , Kansas.
Do you have stories of real-life encounters with stupids?
Share them in a comment!
And here’s a map showing that the areas in the world with the lowest average IQs are precisely the places from which the West is welcoming “refugees” and “migrants” — a sure-fire way to dumb down your country.
For a detailed list of the world’s countries by their average IQs, see “How smart or stupid is your country?”
Do you think of yourself as smart? Let’s see how well you do in this one-question IQ test!
See also:
- Tweets reveal Americans really are getting more stupid
- America needs a voting test to screen out the abysmally stupid (2 men stumped by how long it takes to drive 80 miles at 80 mph)
- Study finds Americans really are more stupid than the average human
- More evidence that Americans are scary stupid
- More evidence that Americans are stupid
- Never underestimate the stupidity of the American people
~Eowyn
LikeLike
Two encounters with millennials:
I asked one working in Walmart produce where I could find scallions. He had no clue what I was looking for.
At my voting location, I heard one (democrat, as you receive a ballot the color of your declared party) ask how many people she should vote for as this was her first time voting and she didn’t know.
At same voting location, an adult democrat asked why she didn’t see a specific name on primary ballot. She was unaware that the candidate had no challengers, obviously having not researched who was even running in the race.
The stupid, they vote…
LikeLike
The sign in Walmart with the hands showing 15 fingers is totally understandable in these days and times. You have people that just can not count up to 15 and people that just think they can get as many as they want. This sign leaves NO way to interpret what the store is saying! We live in a world of stupidity!
LikeLike