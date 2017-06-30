America, Land of the Stupid

This is a Walmart sign, showing how stupid Americans have become.

Some anecdotes of encounters with stupids from an email that’s gone viral:

I handed the teller at my bank a withdrawal slip for $400.00 I said “May I have large bills, please”. She looked at me and said “I’m sorry, sir, all the bills are the same size.”

We had to have the garage door repaired. The Sears repairman told us that one of our problems was that we did not have a large enough motor on the garage-door opener. I thought for a minute, and said that we had the largest one Sears made at that time, a ½ horsepower. He shook his head and said, “Lady, you need a ¼ horsepower.” I responded, “½ is larger than ¼.” He said, “No, it’s not. 4 is larger than 2.” We haven’t used Sears repair since.

My daughter went to a local Taco Bell and ordered a taco. She asked the person behind the counter for “minimal lettuce”. He said he was sorry, but they only had iceberg lettuce.

I was checking in at the gate at the airport in Birmingham, Alabama. An airport employee asked me, “Has anyone put anything in your baggage without your knowledge?” I replied, “If it was without my knowledge, how would I know?” He smiled knowingly and nodded, “That’s why we ask.”

The stoplight on the corner buzzes when it’s safe to cross the street. I was crossing with a co-worker. She asked if I knew what the buzzer was for. I explained that the buzzer tells blind people when the light is red. Appalled, she responded, “What on earth are blind people doing driving?!” My co-worker was a probation officer in Wichita , Kansas.