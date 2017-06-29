Gay Pride 2017: Corruption of children

It’s that time again.

This month, cities across the world hosted what used to be called “Gay Pride” parades, now renamed simply “Pride”.

The following are some of the more sanitized scenes from “Pride” parades, showing just what they’re so proud about:

As in prior “Pride” parades, parents brought their little kids.

A comedian named Jim Gaffigan (who identifies himself as Catholic) and his wife, Jeannie, brought their young children to the parade in New York City. Gaffigan tweets:

This is what little children saw at those PedoPride parades:

In the video below, you’ll hear a man’s voice say, referring to the little girl: “It’s her dad dancing”:

~Eowyn

Advertisements