Fecal bacteria found in cold drinks of UK’s top coffee chains

Europe is reaping the rotten fruits of multiculturalism, specifically the opening of their doors to Muslim “refugees” and “migrants”:

Then there’s hygiene:

The latest assault on public hygiene is the discovery of fecal bacteria in drinks sold by Britain’s three major coffee chains — Starbucks, Caffé Nero, and Costa.

Kim Hong-Ji reports for Reuters (via RT), June 28, 2017, that a BBC investigation found that ice drinks from Starbucks, Caffé Nero, and Costa all had traces of human fecal bacteria:

7 out of 10 samples from Costa, voted Britain’s favorite coffee shop for the third year in a row, were found to contain the bacteria.

3 out of 10 samples from Starbucks and Caffé Nero were found to contain the bacteria, known as fecal coliform.

Tony Lewis of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health called the results of the investigation “concerning” because such “opportunistic pathogens” are the cause of “human disease” and “should not be present at any level – never mind the significant numbers found.”

All three chains said they are now investigating the issue. The news follows a similar scandal earlier this year in which human waste was detected inside Coca-Cola cans arriving in Northern Ireland from Germany. The contamination was traced to the Lisburn Coca-Cola plant and is believed to have been caused by illegal immigrants hiding inside the vehicles that transported the empty cans. The cans arrived without tops at the Lisburn plant, where they are filled with Coca-Cola. A source told the Belfast Telegraph: “It was absolutely horrible, and the machines had to be turned off for about 15 hours to be cleaned. It’s really shocking – and beyond the shock of finding something pretty disgusting in the cans is the thought there could have been poor people in that situation. And if they did make that journey, where are they now?” Fortunately, the fecal contamination was discovered before the Coca-Cola cans were sold — or so we’re told. Coca-Cola said they take the safety and quality of their soft-drinks “extremely seriously” and launched an investigation in collaboration with Northern Ireland police.

See also “Why the Left encourage the cancer of Muslim migrants”.

~Eowyn

Advertisements