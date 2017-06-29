Eye bleach alert: Angela Merkel’s snake dance…

Posted on June 29, 2017 by | 1 Comment

Apparently, this is Angela Merkel dancing her butt off in Greece back in 1995.

Enjoy!

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in crime, Culture War, Europe's refugee crisis, illegal immigration, Islamic State/ISIS/ISIL, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Middle East, Muslim refugees, Taxes and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Eye bleach alert: Angela Merkel’s snake dance…

  1. flyingputer | June 29, 2017 at 6:51 am | Reply

    Its really not her, right?

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s