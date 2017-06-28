Yazidi sex slave forced to eat her son after ISIS butchered him

Pure evil.

From NY Post: A sex slave captured by ISIS was forced to eat her 1-year-old son with a side of rice, according to a gut-wrenching report.

The unnamed Yazidi woman — who was starved for three days in an Iraq basement — unwittingly ate the boy after barbaric guards cooked and served him to her, an Iraqi politician said in a TV interview Monday.

“One of the women whom we managed to retrieve from ISIS said that she was held in a cellar for three days without food or water,” Iraqi MP Vian Dakhill told the Egyptian TV channel Extra News.

“Afterwards, they brought her a plate of rice and meat. She ate the food because she was very hungry,” he said, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute. “When she was finished they said to her: ‘We cooked your 1-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate.”

The brutal jihadists believed the woman was a devil worshiper because she practices the Yazidi religion, according to the report.

ISIS has carried out horrific atrocities against members of the religious minority, slaughtering thousands of people and forcing women and children to become sex slaves.

In the gut-wrenching interview, Dakhill also claims a 10-year-old girl was raped in front of her father and five sisters, according to the UK Sun.

DCG

