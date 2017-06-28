Yazidi sex slave forced to eat her son after ISIS butchered him

isis sex slaves

Pure evil.

From NY Post: A sex slave captured by ISIS was forced to eat her 1-year-old son with a side of rice, according to a gut-wrenching report.

The unnamed Yazidi woman — who was starved for three days in an Iraq basement — unwittingly ate the boy after barbaric guards cooked and served him to her, an Iraqi politician said in a TV interview Monday.

“One of the women whom we managed to retrieve from ISIS said that she was held in a cellar for three days without food or water,” Iraqi MP Vian Dakhill told the Egyptian TV channel Extra News.

“Afterwards, they brought her a plate of rice and meat. She ate the food because she was very hungry,” he said, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute. “When she was finished they said to her: ‘We cooked your 1-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate.”

The brutal jihadists believed the woman was a devil worshiper because she practices the Yazidi religion, according to the report.

ISIS has carried out horrific atrocities against members of the religious minority, slaughtering thousands of people and forcing women and children to become sex slaves.

In the gut-wrenching interview, Dakhill also claims a 10-year-old girl was raped in front of her father and five sisters, according to the UK Sun.

DCG

26 responses to “Yazidi sex slave forced to eat her son after ISIS butchered him

  1. muchmadness | June 28, 2017 at 6:44 am | Reply

    FB prohibited me from posting this. I had to copy the URL and paste it in – and still, no imagery appeared, just the URL. Obviously a ban on information about radical Islam and ISIS.

    Liked by 4 people

  2. Pat Riot | June 28, 2017 at 6:51 am | Reply

    Sick perverted scum! Need to wipe them out! Every single one of them.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Pat Riot | June 28, 2017 at 6:53 am | Reply

    muchmadness, FB stand F***ng Bastards. What can one expect? I am sure they don’t block postings about Christians being persecuted by the LGBTQ crowd. FB is just more scum!

    Liked by 4 people

  5. marblenecltr | June 28, 2017 at 7:25 am | Reply

    If anyone can think of a reason not to bring ISIS/ISIL to complete ruin, let me know. All I have been doing (without even trying) is think of reasons to bring about its complete destruction.

    Liked by 3 people

  6. MomOfIV | June 28, 2017 at 7:26 am | Reply

    “The brutal jihadists believed the woman was a devil worshiper because she practices the Yazidi religion, according to the report.”
    ironic that they believed she was the “devil worshiper” considering everything they have done to people in the name of their cult leader.
    Also, considering how long the yazidi have been held captive (without the usa seeming to care as much as they do about syria), islam probably fathered that baby through rape which would mean islam sacrificed its own child to cannibalism….but she was the “devil worshiper”

    Liked by 4 people

    • Auntie Lulu | June 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm | Reply

      MomOfIV . . . . Amen and Amen! It is unbelievable that we have such evil people treading this Earth. The blood of the innocent cries unto the Heavens for there to be recompense for these acts of savagery.

      Liked by 2 people

  7. David | June 28, 2017 at 7:30 am | Reply

    And there are so-called American( IDIOTS) that would invite more of these savages into America to live and carry on this type of insanity! The travel ban only exist to make sure only good muslims and not the savages like this are allowed into our country. Maybe these liberal idiots here ought to organize an army and go there to stop these savages so we won’t need a ban! NO , these same liberal would run to Canada if we were invaded and had to fight for our country saying the war isn’t fair.

    Liked by 4 people

  8. marblenecltr | June 28, 2017 at 7:31 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on necltr and commented:

    What is ISIS doing, trying to make Assad appear worthy of a Nobel Prize for Peace?

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Recynd77 | June 28, 2017 at 7:39 am | Reply

    Brought to you by the grand US of A. Remember when John McCain bragged about his access to Isis?

    Liked by 5 people

    • brackenkaren | June 28, 2017 at 8:07 am | Reply

      Yeah. The DOJ should be looking at his McCain foundation that was set up to provide funds to fight sex trafficking (which BTW has given a tiny amount of money to fight sex trafficking) to see who is funneling money to the foundation. It smells like another Hillary and Bill foundation.

      Liked by 4 people

  11. brackenkaren | June 28, 2017 at 7:58 am | Reply

    Their definition of a peaceful people is surely not the same definition I have. I believe we need to stop ALL immigration from the Middle East. If we don’t we will never be able to keep them out. When they get here they breed like rabbits and those of us that have to work to support these immigrants cannot afford to have a gang of kids. This is a very dangerous slippery slope we are embarking on and I fear for the grandchildren and great grandchildren I leave behind.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Auntie Lulu | June 28, 2017 at 1:56 pm | Reply

      brakenkaren . . . You have hit the nail on its head. How indeed can we support one man with four wives, and who knows how many children per wife???

      Liked by 2 people

    • marblenecltr | June 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm | Reply

      You are on the mark about all that. Part of their plan, and it is well underway in the U. K., is to increase the population of Muslims to the extent that they will gain political control. Even worse is the fact that leaders, royal and elected, in Western industrialized countries know that and are promoting the influx. Mortal Marxist Muslim Merkel Mania is just one evidence of it. Sorry about the M & Ms.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Glenn47 | June 28, 2017 at 4:54 pm | Reply

      Bracken, you are absolutely correct. We have to stop all immigration. Just hearing their comments that they are coming here and will take over our country by the thighs of their women should be enough to stop it. They admitted a takeover. Then to let them in when they claim to have no way to support themselves, but somehow they are building massive mosques. Someone is sending them money and with all the mosques and Saudi built schools, my money is on the Saudis. They have training camps and nothing is done. What are we waiting for, a full war here?
      In the meantime, we are paying for our own demise
      They have no intention of assimilating and many are committing crimes with their social services they receive. Some are into the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraud.

      Liked by 1 person

  12. Gary Jones | June 28, 2017 at 8:08 am | Reply

    Many graphic reports of ISIS are fake news, done by Jews like Katz
    to inflame anti-Muslim feelings while at the same time criticism of
    Muslims, especially Europe, is suppressed. We are being played for
    fools.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. truckjunkie | June 28, 2017 at 1:07 pm | Reply

    Gary-are you saying ISIS is NOT doing these horrible things? Well I prefer NOT to take that chance with ’em,so I have to agree with brackenkaren on this-stop ALL Middle-Eastern immigration until there’s a SOLID way to vet them,which,if we start NOW,would take at LEAST one Generation to begin to become effective. Anyone who chooses to disbelieve the reports of their barbarism should feel free to move to one of the ISIS-controlled Countries and live the life.

    Liked by 2 people

  14. Dave | June 28, 2017 at 1:35 pm | Reply

    Mooooooooooooslims are scum.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. doctormoebius | June 29, 2017 at 5:58 am | Reply

    Arab-Muslim culture needs to END. Why do we ally with barbarians like this? We need to get the hell out of there, or kill them all. This kind of practice must be eliminated from human behavior. Cruelty MUST be outlawed planet-wide.

    Like

