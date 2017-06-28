Thousands of illegal immigrants who fled to Canada in fear of Trump are trapped in legal limbo

Good luck Canadian taxpayers. Enjoy paying for their hotel stays and gym visits.
From Daily Mail: Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump‘s crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.
Refugee claims are taking longer to be completed than at any time in the past five years, according to previously unpublished Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) data provided to Reuters. Those wait times are set to grow longer after the IRB in April allocated ‘up to half’ of its 127 tribunal members to focus on old cases.
The number of delayed hearings more than doubled from 2015 to 2016 and is on track to increase again this year.
Hearings are crucial to establishing a claimant´s legal status in Canada. Without that status, they struggle to convince employers to hire them or landlords to rent to them. Claimants cannot access loans or student financial aid, or update academic or professional credentials to meet Canadian standards.
Canada’s refugee system was struggling to process thousands of applications even before 3,500 asylum seekers began crossing the U.S. border on foot in January. It lacks the manpower to complete security screenings for claimants and hear cases in a timely manner.
Often there are not enough tribunal members to decide cases or interpreters to attend hearings, the IRB said. More than 4,500 hearings scheduled in the first four months of 2017 were cancelled, according to the IRB data.
The government is now focused on clearing a backlog of about 24,000 claimants, including people who filed claims in 2012 or earlier.
That means more than 15,000 people who have filed claims so far this year, including the new arrivals from the United States, will have to wait even longer for their cases to be heard.
Asylum cases are already taking longer to finalize, on average, than at any time since Canada introduced a statutory two-month time limit in 2012. This year, it has been taking 5.6 months on average, compared to 3.6 months in 2013.
Mohamed Daud, 36, left his family and a pending refugee claim in the United States and walked into Canada in February after hearing rumors of U.S. immigration raids.
Daud, originally from Somalia, had been living and working legally in Nebraska but feared he would be detained and then deported at an upcoming check-in with immigration officials. His May 8 hearing with a Canadian refugee tribunal was cancelled three days beforehand. He has not been given a new date.
‘I don´t know when they will call me. I can´t work. It isn’t easy,’ said Daud. While waiting for a work permit, he gets approximately C$600 ($453) a month in government social assistance and shares a room in an apartment with six other asylum seekers.
Still, Daud doesn’t regret abandoning his life in the United States. ‘The worry, the fear is the same,’ he said.
To try to speed cases through, Canada’s refugee tribunal has put people from certain war-torn countries such as Syria and Yemen on an expedited track that requires no hearings.
Border agents are working overtime to address the backlog in security screenings, said Scott Bardsley, spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who oversees the Canada Border Services Agency.
Asylum claimants are eligible for work permits while awaiting hearings, but employers are often reluctant to employ people with temporary social insurance numbers whose future is uncertain, refugee lawyers told Reuters. ‘How do you establish yourself when your status is unknown?’ said Toronto-based lawyer Aadil Mangalji.
This year is on track to be the highest year for refugee claims since at least 2011, according to government statistics.
The stresses on the Canadian system mirror those of other countries with an open door policy. In Sweden, rising financial strains involved in resettlement were partly behind a move to introduce tough asylum laws.
Honduran Raul Contreras, 19, who walked across the Quebec border in March and whose hearing has been postponed indefinitely, is staying in a government-subsidized Toronto hotel with his mother, step-father and uncle.
Contreras, who spends his days at a local library or working out in the hotel gym, says he has been repeatedly rejected by landlords. ‘They just said that they didn’t rent places to refugee claimants,’ he said. ‘(They) said that refugees don’t have jobs and probably wouldn’t pay.’
Maybe they should go to Mexico.
Oh, they’re from Somalia. They should go back the way they got here.
When the Leftist regime here decided to no longer enforce our laws, it confused the World.
Too bad.
Now these people are complaining because of the long lines at the handout department?
that’s what I was thinking…they head north instead of south and people aren’t screaming at mexico about “diversity”…I guess “diversity” only counts when there is a white population….
you’re right-they should go to Mexico-let THEM see what illegals do THEIR economy….
Well, that just sucks, doesn’t it? Now Canadians will have to foot the bill to repatriate them to their original homelands.
I’ll bet Turd-polisher didn’t anticipate those expenses, now did he…?
Isn’t this what this nation’s first president tried to warn us about in his farewell speech; not to get embroiled in the affairs and disputes of other nations?
It is incumbent on the citizens of every nation to seek and fight for justice in their own nations, rather than betray and desert their fellow citizens to become burdens, parasites, and cultural poisons, to once stable sovereign people.
These people are not coming to assimilate,they are being brought here for the distinct purpose of destroying our cultures and beliefs of individual freedom based on real moral values.
Kevin . . . God Bless you for such an excellent, on point reply to this article. I could neither add nor detract from it!
ILLEGAL, UNLAWFUL, how difficult is it to understand that -entering [into my backyard] without permission you are liable to get shot. Well let’s not go that route because we are not barbarians and if we did that to the illegals we would be committing crimes against humanity but, isn’t that why they are leaving their countries? Illegal immigration, whether north or south MUST BE STOPPED or we will loose our identity amongst ourselves and we will no longer be THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA one Nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE, with Liberty and JUSTICE FOR ALL. May we celebrate the 4th of July in glory!
Alma . . . Amen and Amen!
God Bless America! God Bless and Protect our President, Donald J Trump!
Hi Alma….I can’t tell you how many times, living in CA,, I’ve been polled by phone with the question, “What do you think about illegal aliens in our country?” (Of course, through the years, the vocabulary has evolved—“”undocumented immigrant”” for example). My standard answer has always been….”I think it is illegal.” OR….” Illegal aliens are here illegally. ” OR, “Undocumented “immigrants” are here undocumented & illegally”…..etc etc. HOW DENSE between the ears are these pollsters (who become tongue-tied and without much else to say once I give this answer….so guess from which angle THEY are coming????? ) Pretty sure these calls are to find out where the geographic areas of CA are that will go along with the sanctuary movement, and where the gov”t. of CA can concentrate the spending of (TAX) dollars to further the sanctuary cause.
Strange, isn’t it? It’s like calling someone and asking, “hey, what do you think about beating old ladies being illegal?”. I suppose the answer is something like, “well, whether I like it or not its illegal”.
So, either they find a way to pass laws to do away with any control at all or they don’t. But, right now, IT’S ILLEGAL.
Next time a pollster calls, tell ’em an illegal alien should be treated just as an illegal would be in their home country. That should guarantee ya no more calls 😊
Agree with all comments so far. It is Canada’s problem, not ours. Just do NOT let them cross back into the United States of America. If anything keep pushing them north, north, north. Isn’t there a song about “North to Alaska!”
MA in MO, we can’t push them that far north because Alaska is the US, however, xing north north is Mother Russia, and that is more than hell to illegals. They should go back to where their journey started in the first place.
As long as they stay in Canaduh it’s ok with me. Matter of fact I hope canaduh treats them so well their friends and relatives leave the US and head there too!
Josh . . . That is a great idea. I’d be willing to bungle up spare change to help them in their move!
Actually, it’d be a zillion times more effective to help these “refugees” in their home land itself and a lot cheaper than how it’s practiced today. I suppose what the nwo is doing is similar to a game popular in the first gulf war, take two scorpions and put them in a ammo can and then make bets on who wins. In the nwo case the scorpions are being dumped into western nations, upon a hapless populace that will end up having to fight for their very survival in their home land against an enemy provided by their own governments.
Josh . . . You have brought up the very thing that is at the root of having all these peoples who are not willing to become “Americans” come here. It isn’t about helping them, it is all about subjugating us. I agree if it were about helping them, we would help them in their own homelands, where it would be less costly, both monetarily and by saving our societies.
I just read where Italy is talking of closing their ports because during this last week they have been inundated by 10,000 “refugees” which were picked up by all these various crafts out scouring the coast off Libya. I say shut it down, and shut all points of entry for our country as well as any other nation that wishes to do so. It is unreal the problems we are creating for our young people . . . and thus due to the stupidity of some, and the greed of the NWO crowd. A pox on all their houses!
Rather than putting these refugees up in hotels where they can spend their time in the exercise rooms . . . give them a toothbrush and assign them a street to clean . . . from edge to edge, and the full length!
Without a doubt, we have invaders from countries that are not even in a war. They have come for the freebies. The Somalis should be sent back, they are committing rapes across the world in unprecedented numbers and even killing their victims,
They should be working to save their own countries, there certainly enough of them to gain control.
They have nothing in common with us and have to intention of assimilating.
They would do better in their own countries. I would rather we spent our money there and encourage them go return home and we will pay them a little stipend, but they have to be there to receive it.
We have to gain a handle on who is here and why.
Glenn47 .. . You are completely correct in what you have written. This whole thing is a ticking time bomb!
Like the saying goes – Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.
Trudeau asked for it, now he’s getting it. 😀
We must first understand that this is not an accident. It has been carefully planned by “The Steering Committee” and The Plan unfolds apace. These ruling scoundrels may be rotten to their disgusting cores, but they’re not stupid.
The plan is to destroy any semblance of cohesion. What better way to do that than to send disparate legions of unwashed barbarians? There is no other possible explanation for it.
I’m not going to stir the pot by naming the culprits. Anyone who thinks about it logically will come to the same conclusion. Just who hates Western Civilization, Christianity and Christian values? I mean Buddhists are different, but they don’t hate us.
It is understandable to be disgusted by the flow. Remember, “the flow” is not acting on its own. It is being facilitated and encouraged by Quislings of many nations. Yes, they need a one-way trip home, but those who enable this deserve much worse.
