Wednesday Funnies!

DCG
Advertisements
DCG
|Alma on Washington students who failed…
|flyingputer on Eye bleach alert: Angela Merke…
|Anonymous on Hillary claims her new memoir…
|Anonymous on Hillary claims her new memoir…
|MeThePeople on Dove Soap goes transgende…
|Alma on Hillary claims her new memoir…
|Alma on Hillary claims her new memoir…
|Alma on Dove Soap goes transgende…
|doctormoebius on Who’s grieving? This dog…
|doctormoebius on Yazidi sex slave forced to eat…
|Anonymous on Hillary claims her new memoir…
|Dr. Eowyn on Hillary claims her new memoir…
|SharkFL on Dove Soap goes transgende…
|CP on CNN producer admits Trump-Russ…
|CP on CNN producer admits Trump-Russ…
Love pictures that made me smile
LikeLiked by 3 people
The 1-2 twins pic is funny! Their parents must have shaved their heads in the 1-2 pattern in sheer desperation. LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL – I bet there are more than a few pairs of twins out there that got confused by their parents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SMiles from ear to ear, thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
cute pics
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person