Dove Soap goes transgender

Businesses and brands going homo or “gay” is so yesterday.

The latest trendy thing is to go transgender, although biologically speaking, there is no such thing as transgenderism. (See “American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism”)

In April, Dove Soap launched a propaganda ad campaign on #RealMoms, and uploaded a commercial to YouTube with this description:

Meet #RealMoms whose diverse parenting styles shatter stereotypes about motherhood and prove that there are no rules about how to be a parent today. From Cassidy, who is raising her son on a cattle ranch, to Elise, who brings her daughter to breakdance battles – we’re so inspired by moms around the country who trust their way.

One of the “real moms” (beg. at the 0:37 mark of the video) is Shea, a graduate student with boobs and a deep man’s voice because — duh — Shea is a biological male!

For all we know, Shea may be a pre-op (or non-op) MtF “transgender” with breast implants and a penis — just like Baphomet. (See “The Devil is transgender”)

Have you heard of the parable of the scorpion and the frog?

A scorpion and a frog are at the edge of a river. The scorpion asks the frog to carry him on its back across the river. Afraid of being stung by the scorpion, the frog hesitates, until the scorpion assures the frog that if he stings the frog, they would both drown. So the frog agrees to carry the scorpion on its back. Midway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog. As they are drowning, the frog asks the scorpion why. The scorpion nonchalantly replies: “It is my nature.”

It is the Left’s nature to destroy words by distorting or robbing them of meaning. Homosexual becomes “gay”; illegal alien is “undocumented resident”; invaders are “refugees” and “migrants”; and a biological male is a “real mom”.

George Orwell anticipated all this 68 years ago in his dystopian and very prescient novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Come to think of it, is there anything that the Left touches that doesn’t turn into crap?

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

~Eowyn

Advertisements