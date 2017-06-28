Dove Soap goes transgender

Businesses and brands going homo or “gay” is so yesterday.
The latest trendy thing is to go transgender, although biologically speaking, there is no such thing as transgenderism. (See “American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism”)
In April, Dove Soap launched a propaganda ad campaign on #RealMoms, and uploaded a commercial to YouTube with this description:
Meet #RealMoms whose diverse parenting styles shatter stereotypes about motherhood and prove that there are no rules about how to be a parent today. From Cassidy, who is raising her son on a cattle ranch, to Elise, who brings her daughter to breakdance battles – we’re so inspired by moms around the country who trust their way.
One of the “real moms” (beg. at the 0:37 mark of the video) is Shea, a graduate student with boobs and a deep man’s voice because — duh — Shea is a biological male!
For all we know, Shea may be a pre-op (or non-op) MtF “transgender” with breast implants and a penis — just like Baphomet. (See “The Devil is transgender”)
Have you heard of the parable of the scorpion and the frog?
A scorpion and a frog are at the edge of a river. The scorpion asks the frog to carry him on its back across the river. Afraid of being stung by the scorpion, the frog hesitates, until the scorpion assures the frog that if he stings the frog, they would both drown.
So the frog agrees to carry the scorpion on its back.
Midway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog. As they are drowning, the frog asks the scorpion why. The scorpion nonchalantly replies: “It is my nature.”
It is the Left’s nature to destroy words by distorting or robbing them of meaning. Homosexual becomes “gay”; illegal alien is “undocumented resident”; invaders are “refugees” and “migrants”; and a biological male is a “real mom”.
George Orwell anticipated all this 68 years ago in his dystopian and very prescient novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four.
Come to think of it, is there anything that the Left touches that doesn’t turn into crap?
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
~Eowyn
Shameful of Dove Soap!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve had enough. I promise I will never buy Dove again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Telling them to just sell soap is probably useless. Somewhere in the chain of command lurks the insidious taint of Social Justice Warriors on a holy mission to spread their rotted gospel by any and every means at their disposal. Like all foul messengers don’t just reject them but also the one who sent them. If CNN can be brought down Dove will be a piece of cake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, looks like I’m done w/Dove bar soap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One product, which I’m putting a sanction on it !
DOVE your soap & freak statement, my MONEY !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dove needs to take a flying leap along with Maybelline. Boycott Dove and their freak show commercial. Call the company, and let them know their soap commercial “stinks”. Dove has now gone cuckoo. Leeann
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leeann . . . Amen to that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dove can take their soap, and any other products they pander to the public and stick it where the sun don’t shine! Besides the obvious, you have a “rock climbing” chick with a very young baby–does it make a whole lot of sense to indulge in dangerous sports when that baby will need you for the next 18 years to parent it? This is so gross, I can barely believe that any ad agency would come up with this kind of crap . . . yet we see one after another of these large businesses bend over backwards to go against the grain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Auntie Lulu: It seems that over the last 30 years, feminine women seem to be scarce in movies and television series. Even the pretty ones lack softness in their demeanor which is replaced with hardness. It’s just something hard to describe, but they’re missing nurturing personas. Now, they want to pass off men in drag (freaks), as females (Dove commercial). The liberal left continues to make this country morally and spiritually “sick” with their perversions which they try to normalize. I blame the “church” and silence from the pulpits, for not taking a stand against perversion. I believe there will be a war, soon, between liberals and conservatives. I feel sad for children growing up in this messed up society. 😦 Leeann
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are they going to be making soap-on-a-rope?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dove was always a little “limp-wristed” for my taste. I prefer that orange smelling gritty soap,it cuts even gear oil. For most stuff I wash with Dawn dish soap. I figure if it’ll wash a duck,cleaning my hands should be easy….
LikeLiked by 2 people
So you’re a “Lava Man”, huh? Me too, but I’ve learned to be careful when thoughts turn passionate. Sand and suds can be a dangerous mix.
LikeLike
I actually love it when they do this. It makes shopping MUCH easier. I no longer have to consider Target. Now I can cut the time spent in the soap aisle.
If I drive by a shop with rainbow accouterments, I keep driving. Of course its more effective if you let them know that you will not buy their products and are going to advise everyone you know to do likewise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to be a die-hard fan of dove soap (pink) when I was a teenager (after my mother’s example) and one day, I wondered why the ingredients weren’t listed on my soap box…their ability to hide the ingredients was quite deceptive. I decided if I didn’t know or like what I was putting on my skin, then I didn’t want it on my skin. And ever since, I have been a fan of transparency with natural soaps, homemade soaps, etc.
For the tranny commercial that insults ALL natural born men and women…all I can say is: Being a mother isn’t about ejaculating into a woman and then 9 months and hours of labor later for her…YOU become an insta-“mom” and the actual mother is put on the back burner while you supplant her as “mom”….his girlfriend is treated more like a surrogate than a mother.
Clearly, this male was a poor choice to “father” a baby, but the mother seems to have a PC contentment with this mess as she denies herself a husband….more like afraid he will leave her. I pray for that poor baby who is being denied a father to instinctively know the opposite of the “lifestyle” the “parents” are imposing upon him.
I’m glad I gave up dove soap and I hope the CEOs of dove soap get soap in their eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I already didn’t like/ buy their bar soap, or any bar soap. Some of their body washes seem too creamy…. Recently tried Dove’s new shower foam too. But the bottle, with a large pump, is difficult to fit in my limited shower space. Also isn’t as sudsy as I expect from a foam.
Now I may have to tell Dove that and also add my disapproval for them pushing transgenderism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well…advertising for business is just that—advertising for business. NO guarantees that the advertising is truthful, honest, or even timely. Hope they get all the “tranny” business….maybe a nano-percentage of the soap market…if that? Remember when smoking cigarettes was advertised as “healthful” and glamorous??????? And even today—there is a commercial about running a marathon and then everyone breaking out the beer and whooping it up. Sure—let’s all run a dehydrating 26-mile marathon, and then drink up on a dehydrating beverage to celebrate……DAH! All of this crap is just that—CRAP. Turn it off…or flip to another channel. Never buy Dove again…do whatever. WE have free will no matter WHAT others try to jam down our throats……we must talk the talk and walk the walk and not let those others rub us raw…..Very confusing and arduous in this day and age as we are constantly bombarded with media….but, in the end…we STILL have the “off” button in our hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dove Baby – #Realmoms / Transgender mom
https://adland.tv/commercials/dove-baby-realmoms-transgender-mom-2017-90-usa
Related –
Dove realmoms ad gets backlash and boycott threats
https://adland.tv/adnews/dove-realmoms-ad-transgender-parent-gets-backlash-and-boycott-threats/1579273645
LikeLiked by 1 person
To the Unilever management and Board, I promise a boycott. Dove soap is just one brand. Unilever owns over 400 brands, but focuses on thirteen brands with sales of over one billion euros: Axe/Lynx, Dove, Omo, Becel/Flora, Heartbrand ice creams, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Magnum, Rama, Rexona, Sunsilk and Surf.
To the tranny ‘real moms’, I feel sorry for your current confusion but God says you can turn back toward the light. We hope you do.
To all the SJWs who think they are getting over on the world with this agenda, I say CHEW SOAP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkOBu06JWTE
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Dove is the last soap in the market, (yuk) no one will dare come close to me. I’m only kidding!!! I like soap not Dove and water.
LikeLike
Ivory is white racist
Dove is weirdo queer.
I’ll stick with Irish Spring, (unless it turns out to be gay lick.)
LikeLike