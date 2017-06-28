Dear African Americans – Please Stop Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

NEW YORK POST: Couple beats restaurant owner, her teen daughter over fast food order

By Amanda Woods | June 25, 2017 | 9:51am

Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a Georgia couple brutally beat a restaurant employee and her teenage daughter — all because they weren’t satisfied with their order.

The couple, identified by police as Nathaniel Eric and Latasha Smith, were at the Quik Chick takeout stand next to U.S. Highway 1 in Baxley around 3 p.m. Thursday when they complained to owner Jeanette Norris that their chicken was too cold and that they didn’t get enough fries, WTOC reported…

Read story here: http://nypost.com/2017/06/25/couple-viciously-beats-restaurant-owner-her-teen-daughter-over-fast-food-order/?utm_source=zergnet.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=zergnet_1827999

Please Stop Doing Idiotic Things!

Honestly, when I read the headline I immediately hated myself for thinking this sounds like an ignorant black person trick. You know, just like when you read about a nut with a bunch of guns, the first 2 likely possibilities are muslim jihadist or ignorant white guy.

Well Latasha and Nathaniel, you have further damaged the public’s opinions about every person of color, most of whom are not idiots like you.

♞

