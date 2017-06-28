Dear African Americans – Please Stop Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

Posted on June 28, 2017 by | 16 Comments

NEW YORK POST: Couple beats restaurant owner, her teen daughter over fast food order

By Amanda Woods | June 25, 2017 | 9:51am

Latasha and Nathaniel Eric Smith, both accused of assault.

Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a Georgia couple brutally beat a restaurant employee and her teenage daughter — all because they weren’t satisfied with their order.

The couple, identified by police as Nathaniel Eric and Latasha Smith, were at the Quik Chick takeout stand next to U.S. Highway 1 in Baxley around 3 p.m. Thursday when they complained to owner Jeanette Norris that their chicken was too cold and that they didn’t get enough fries, WTOC reported…

Read story here: http://nypost.com/2017/06/25/couple-viciously-beats-restaurant-owner-her-teen-daughter-over-fast-food-order/?utm_source=zergnet.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=zergnet_1827999

Jeanette Norris and her daughter both suffered black eyes in the attack.

Please Stop Doing Idiotic Things!

Honestly, when I read the headline I immediately hated myself for thinking this sounds like an ignorant black person trick. You know, just like when you read about a nut with a bunch of guns, the first 2 likely possibilities are muslim jihadist or ignorant white guy.

Well Latasha and Nathaniel, you have further damaged the public’s opinions about every person of color, most of whom are not idiots like you.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Idiots, Race, race war, Racism and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

16 responses to “Dear African Americans – Please Stop Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

  1. MomOfIV | June 28, 2017 at 4:31 pm | Reply

    pathetic cowards…I hope they get the book thrown at them….is that a tranny?

    Liked by 5 people

  2. Glenn47 | June 28, 2017 at 4:42 pm | Reply

    The owner did exactly as she should have, she refunded their money and they still attacked her.
    For eight years, blacks heard nothing but, “we don’t prosecute our people,” and all over the country that is exactly what happened. They got by with murder.
    They know there is little to no repercussion if they commit crimes, or so they think. Just look to Chicago and see the mess there.
    So, there is a pretty good chance this slug doesn’t have a real job, but still manages to drive a $70,000 vehicle. There is a whole lot more to this couple.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Kevin J Lankford | June 28, 2017 at 4:45 pm | Reply

    So they’re on the run? Is there a “WANTED” poster on em, hopefully “Dead or Alive”? Like to know what the reward is. Wish they’d come my way.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. MomOfIV | June 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm | Reply

    dude….
    “‘Black eyes’ Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith wanted after beating restaurant owner and teen daughter”
    https://scallywagandvagabond.com/2017/06/nathaniel-eric-smith-latasha-m-smith-baxley-qwik-chick-video/

    Liked by 3 people

  5. Alma | June 28, 2017 at 5:21 pm | Reply

    Who can we blame for the racial divide? None other than chieftain Mustafa Obama.

    Liked by 5 people

  6. truckjunkie | June 28, 2017 at 6:18 pm | Reply

    Couple of things here:
    One-I bet NEITHER of ’em has ever BEEN to Africa or anywhere NEAR it,so why are they AFRICAN AMERICANS? As I understand it,when you’re born in America,or when you Legally migrate to America and Legally BECOME a US Citizen,you’re an AMERICAN. Anyone who hyphenates their Nationality (African-American,in this case) is neither African OR American. They are splitting their allegiance,and THAT goes against the Constitution.
    Two-the Manager did the right thing in trying to placate them with their refund;That should have concluded the contact. when that wasn’t enough,and they showed serious moves towards violence-BLAM,BLAM. THEY opened THAT can of worms.

    Liked by 4 people

  7. CP | June 28, 2017 at 6:22 pm | Reply

    Update…

    U.S. Marshals join search for couple accused in ‘cold chicken’ beating; $2K reward offered

    http://www.ajc.com/news/local/marshals-join-search-for-couple-accused-cold-chicken-beating-reward-offered/i4lNuWWGqKv4H9efJaSspI/

    Liked by 2 people

  9. kommonsentsjane | June 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    What would you expect after Obama – they are mad cause they lost the donkey.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Txfella | June 28, 2017 at 6:44 pm | Reply

    I work 40hrs weekly as a mater tradesman. I could never hope to afford a Cadillac Escalade. Must be nice.

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Auntie Lulu | June 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm | Reply

    These two goons need to do time in the Big House, with the other hardened prisoners . . . and their Cadillac Escalade needs to be repossessed!

    For goodness sakes, Mr Smith is so portly, he can hardly walk. He would do better on a restricted diet that only the State of Georgia can provide . . . in other words no fried chicken for you! To think that this couple has bred, at least the article refers to them having previous trouble with “child abuse.” They not only need the book thrown at them, but the whole library . . . their behavior, after receiving an apology and a full refund is beyond the pale.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. EdK | June 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm | Reply

    Multiculturalism…ain’t it grand?

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Maryaha | June 28, 2017 at 8:27 pm | Reply

    What a precious couple. I love the photo of them standing together, they look almost human.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. CP | June 28, 2017 at 8:40 pm | Reply

    “Police say both suspects left in a cream or silver-colored 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag number REU8495. Officials say the two have access to two other vehicles described as a silver 2004 Cadillac Deville 4s with Georgia tag number PVK5483, and a green 1996 Cadillac Deville 4s with Georgia tag number BXQ1673.”

    Source with additional info/pics…

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.everipedia.com/latasha-smith/amp/

    Liked by 2 people

  15. lophatt | June 28, 2017 at 9:51 pm | Reply

    “Latasha”? Sounds like a member in good standing of the “Dindu Nuffin” tribe. It is worthy of a study to better understand why white people contort themselves in so many different ways to deny the obvious.

    Despite an inconceivable amount of evidence to the contrary, white want to think that blacks are just like them. That’s a nice wish, I suppose, but so is winning the lottery. In fact, there’s a much better chance of winning the lottery than there is of coming to any real understanding of this phenomena without discussing it.

    Like

  16. cogitoergosumantra | June 29, 2017 at 12:17 am | Reply

    I don’t care what color the dude is, when I saw him cold-cock that young girl I thought, “I’d like to have 15 minutes alone with him in a closed room and an electronic cattle prod… he wouldn’t be able to walk or sit down for a month.”

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s