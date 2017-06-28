CNN producer admits Trump-Russia story is ‘bullshit’ fake news

Despite the fact that the FBI is not and has never investigated Donald Trump, last night in a unanimous resolution, the Oakland City Council joined other California cities in calling on Congress to investigate and impeach President Trump.

Grandstanding for the TV camera, Councilmember Dan Kalb, a co-sponsor of the resolution, specifically highlighted among the impeachable offenses Trump’s “releasing confidential information to Russia”.

Earth to low-info Dan Kalb:

“The Trump-Russia story is fake news, which a CNN producer admitted on camera is ‘bullshit’.”

On June 26, 2017, a day before Dan Kalb’s grandstanding, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released an undercover video of CNN Supervising Producer John Bonifield admitting on hidden camera that there is no proof to CNN’s Russia narrative.

Calling the Russia narrative “mostly bullshit” and that “we don’t have any giant proof,” Bonifield admits “I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the President committed a crime.” He continues:

“I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the President is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.”

Bonifield also states that the instructions to “bullshit” the Russia-Trump fake news came straight from the top — CNN’s CEO Jeff Zucker:

“Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we’re done with that, let’s get back to Russia.“

Bonifeld also admits the driving factor at CNN is ratings and business is booming because “Trump is good for business right now,” and that talk of journalistic ethics is just “adorable” propaganda fluff:

“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss… All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business.”

In fact, at last week’s Cannes Lions festival in France, lying Jeff Zucker crowed that viewers trust CNN “more than ever”.

Project Veritas’ founder James O’Keefe, 32, points out what should be obvious, but evidently is not to liberal so-called journalists:

“To report not on facts, but instead on narratives that yield high ratings, is exactly the definition of fake news. We said we are going after the media, and there is a lot more to come.”

If you have even just a dollar to spare, please consider donating to Project Veritas, a very worthwhile cause. Go here.

See also:

H/t FOTM‘s MCA and Will Shanley

~Eowyn

Advertisements