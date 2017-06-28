The fleeing antifa Caption Contest

Posted on June 28, 2017

This is the 153rd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: A patriot gives chase to an Antifa thug at a MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally in Southern California, March 25, 2017.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Rats and demons flee from the light.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

23 responses to “The fleeing antifa Caption Contest

  1. patrick thomas | June 28, 2017 at 5:36 am | Reply

    Ya see, American Quidditch is different. You ride flying flagpoles and the Seeker rams the bad guys up the ass with it.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. RLJohnson77 | June 28, 2017 at 5:47 am | Reply

    I’m going to give you the prostate exam of TRUTH, JUSTICE and the AMERICAN WAY.

    Liked by 4 people

  3. Kevin J Lankford | June 28, 2017 at 6:03 am | Reply

    That’s Right!!…..These “Stars and Bars” gonna knock them “rainbows” from them eyes..

    Like

  4. David | June 28, 2017 at 6:21 am | Reply

    The organizer told me the right wouldn’t fight back!!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Alma | June 28, 2017 at 7:11 am | Reply

    ” Oh say, You’ll get to see the stars once I “stick” you with the bars!”

    Like

  6. MomOfIV | June 28, 2017 at 7:48 am | Reply

    part of “draining the swamp”…..sending sewage to the ocean

    Like

  8. Jurist | June 28, 2017 at 9:35 am | Reply

    “NO, YOU MISHEARD ME! I said I wanted a FAG up my butt!”

    Like

  9. Stephen T. McCarthy | June 28, 2017 at 11:19 am | Reply

    It turns out that these colors DO run… after Communist scum!

    ~ D-FensDogG
    Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…

    Liked by 2 people

  10. greenworxx | June 28, 2017 at 12:09 pm | Reply

    Patriot “beach” Games

    Liked by 1 person

  11. squirrelmistresssquirrelmistress | June 28, 2017 at 1:23 pm | Reply

    eew no get that freedom away from meee!

    Like

  12. Dave | June 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm | Reply

    Stinking commie puke about to be turned into a human pop-sickle by a real Ammurrican.

    Like

  13. Useless Eater | June 28, 2017 at 2:34 pm | Reply

    The American flag: Better than bacon!

    Like

  14. EdK | June 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm | Reply

    Come here boy and take your Red White and Blue enema like a man.

    Like

  15. pigpen51 | June 28, 2017 at 3:44 pm | Reply

    I already shoved a Watchtower up a Jehovah’s Witness butt, now it’s your turn to see what I do to Muslims.

    Like

  16. Kevin J Lankford | June 28, 2017 at 4:36 pm | Reply

    Like we said….Freedom, From Sea to Shining Sea…..You’re out ah here!!

    Like

  17. AvaJ | June 28, 2017 at 5:11 pm | Reply

    Hey Antibutt, guess where this is going?

    Like

  18. truckjunkie | June 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm | Reply

    “Damn these sand dunes-How I wish that ocean wasn’t a mirage!!!!

    Like

  19. Deleonpatriot | June 28, 2017 at 6:00 pm | Reply

    The white knight will prevail! Black knights are cowards!

    Like

  20. hujonwi | June 29, 2017 at 1:50 am | Reply

    I would say ‘Pin the tail on the donkey’ butt… you would have to use a rainbow/commie flag for that…

    Like

  21. hujonwi | June 29, 2017 at 1:53 am | Reply

    We are Sparta!

    Like

  22. hujonwi | June 29, 2017 at 2:02 am | Reply

    ‘It’s a good thing that I’m wearing black pants so nobody will notice that I am pissing all over myself’…

    Like

  23. hujonwi | June 29, 2017 at 2:18 am | Reply

    ‘Mommy… you didn’t tell me that there are men who are not metro sexual’…

    Like

