The fleeing antifa Caption Contest

This is the 153rd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: A patriot gives chase to an Antifa thug at a MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally in Southern California, March 25, 2017.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

(scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook. The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Rats and demons flee from the light.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Advertisements