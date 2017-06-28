The fleeing antifa Caption Contest

This is the 153rd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: A patriot gives chase to an Antifa thug at a MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally in Southern California, March 25, 2017.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Rats and demons flee from the light.
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
Ya see, American Quidditch is different. You ride flying flagpoles and the Seeker rams the bad guys up the ass with it.
I’m going to give you the prostate exam of TRUTH, JUSTICE and the AMERICAN WAY.
That’s Right!!…..These “Stars and Bars” gonna knock them “rainbows” from them eyes..
The organizer told me the right wouldn’t fight back!!!!!!
” Oh say, You’ll get to see the stars once I “stick” you with the bars!”
part of “draining the swamp”…..sending sewage to the ocean
“NO, YOU MISHEARD ME! I said I wanted a FAG up my butt!”
It turns out that these colors DO run… after Communist scum!
~ D-FensDogG
Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…
Patriot “beach” Games
eew no get that freedom away from meee!
Stinking commie puke about to be turned into a human pop-sickle by a real Ammurrican.
The American flag: Better than bacon!
Come here boy and take your Red White and Blue enema like a man.
I already shoved a Watchtower up a Jehovah’s Witness butt, now it’s your turn to see what I do to Muslims.
Like we said….Freedom, From Sea to Shining Sea…..You’re out ah here!!
Hey Antibutt, guess where this is going?
“Damn these sand dunes-How I wish that ocean wasn’t a mirage!!!!
The white knight will prevail! Black knights are cowards!
I would say ‘Pin the tail on the donkey’ butt… you would have to use a rainbow/commie flag for that…
We are Sparta!
‘It’s a good thing that I’m wearing black pants so nobody will notice that I am pissing all over myself’…
‘Mommy… you didn’t tell me that there are men who are not metro sexual’…
