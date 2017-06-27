We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 152nd Caption Contest!
The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.
And the winner of FOTM’s 152nd Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points, is . . .
chemtrailssuck!
Here’s the winning caption:
Zorro is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes and 8 points. Here’s his caption:
Fur: Not Just For Men!
MoFrappy is in 3rd place, with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here’s his caption:
I think she’s kinda hot. I’m going to put on a Velcro vest and go for the ride of my life!
Another chemtrailssuck caption, David, Linda and ManCavePatriot are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:
Please, somebody win this contest so I don’t have to keep LOOKING at that hairy man-woman thing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAGHHH!!! CLAWING MY EYES OUT!!!!!!!!!
Mom and dad won’t quit calling me Son!
Am I a woman, Am I a man, I’ll never tell.
I’ve joined Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Hair Club For Men’.
Well done, everyone!
Congratulations, chemtrailssuck!
Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL
Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!
~Éowyn
Congratulations, chemtrailssuck!!!
And big thanks to every participant, especially
Zorro, MoFrappy, chemtrailssuck, David, Linda and ManCavePatriot!!!
You ROCK!!!
