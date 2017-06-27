We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 152nd Caption Contest!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 152nd Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points, is . . .

chemtrailssuck!

Here’s the winning caption:

Zorro is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes and 8 points. Here’s his caption:

Fur: Not Just For Men!

MoFrappy is in 3rd place, with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here’s his caption:

I think she’s kinda hot. I’m going to put on a Velcro vest and go for the ride of my life!

Another chemtrailssuck caption, David, Linda and ManCavePatriot are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Please, somebody win this contest so I don’t have to keep LOOKING at that hairy man-woman thing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAGHHH!!! CLAWING MY EYES OUT!!!!!!!!! Mom and dad won’t quit calling me Son! Am I a woman, Am I a man, I’ll never tell. I’ve joined Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Hair Club For Men’.

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, chemtrailssuck!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

