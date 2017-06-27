Spring break in North Korea – What could possibly go wrong?

FOXNEWS: North Korea ‘amazed’ by Spanish beach resort known for drinking binges, plans knock-off

North Korea plans to create a large beach resort in one of the country’s port cities, a knock-off of a Spanish getaway that’s a hotspot for drinking tourists, a report said.

The beach resort, planned to be built in Wonsan, will mimick the Spanish city of Benidorm, The Telegraph reported. The secretive regime became infatuated with Benidorm after 20 North Korean officials took a fact-finding trip to the beach resort and were “amazed by the dimensions” of the towers and holiday parks, a spokesman for the North Korean embassy in Madrid said…

Yup, you read that correctly

The military nightmare that is actively threatening all its neighbors now has plans for a relaxed ocean getaway. Perhaps they see this as a way of persuading their kidnapping victims pay their own airfare into captivity.

Is it possible President Kim Jong Un saw a way to move toward peace when living in Switzerland?

North Korea has a ridiculously luxe ski resort

MASIK PASS, North Korea — To view the humbling limits of round after round of international sanctions against North Korea, come to Masik Pass. It isn’t a secret military facility where Kim Jong Un’s best and brightest are hard at work developing nuclear warheads and long-range missiles.

It’s a ski resort.

North Korea is hoping to get people to book vacations to their country, and to feel encouraged to let loose and party and drink with complete abandon. Will they have Ibiza styled disco parties? Will Jimmy Buffet add North Korea to his yearly Coral Reefer Band tour?

Let’s ask Otto Warmbier what he thinks.

What’s that? Oh… sorry.

Well it seems that Otto is in no condition to comment.

Go figure

